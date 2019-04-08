PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1
The headline-grabbing Pro Kabaddi marked its beginning for the seventh installment of the league with the auctions. Day 1 was pretty shocking with some unanticipated surprises.
Prices dropped
With the auctioneer constantly asking teams for bids, we saw many players getting transferred to different franchises. The prodigy Siddharth Sirish Desai became the costliest player of the first day as Telegu Titans bagged him for a whopping ₹1.45 crore.
Rahul Chaudhari, who was a Titan ever since the inception of PKL, was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for ₹94 lakh. His price was much lower than that of the last year.
Monu Goyat went to UP Yoddhas for ₹93 lakh, which was again a stunner. Yoddhas' management also used their FBM card and bought Devadiga for just ₹61 lakh, which was undoubtedly a steal deal.
Puneri Paltan also played their FBM cards well and bought Nitin Tomar for a big price of ₹1.20 crore, which is better than season 6.
A plethora of foreign players
It was great to see franchises buying players from Iran, South Korea, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya, and the USA. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh became the costliest player after Bengal Warriors sealed the deal for ₹77.75 lakh.
We also witnessed Bengal Warriors release Jang Kun Lee and let Patna Pirates bag him for ₹40 lakh, which was a win-win deal for sure.
Telegu Titans' management used their wits and used their Final Bid Match Card on Abozar. They ended up paying him ₹75 lakhs, which made him the second costliest player.
Now, let us have a look at all the foreign players sold on the first day of the VIVO PKL 7 Auction
BENGAL WARRIORS
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh - ₹77.75 lakh
Mohammadtaghi Paeinmahali - ₹15.5 lakh
BENGALURU BULLS
Sanjay Shreshth - ₹10 lakh
Lal Mohar Yadav - ₹10 lakh
DABANG DELHI
Meraj Sheykh - Retained
Saeid Ghaffari - ₹16.5 lakh
GUJARAT FORTUNE GIANTS
Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - ₹15.75 lakh
HARYANA STEELERS
Amir Hossain Maleki - ₹12.5 lakh
Tim Phonchoo
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Dong Gyu Kim - ₹10 lakh
Milinda Chathuranga - ₹10 lakh
PATNA PIRATES
Jang Kun Lee - ₹40 lakh
Mohammad Maghsoudlou - ₹35 lakh
Hadi Ostorak - ₹16 lakh
PUNERI PALTAN
Emad Sedaghat Nia - ₹11.25 lakh
Hadi Tajik - ₹10 lakh
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Victor Onyango Obiero - Retained
Milat Shiebak - ₹10 lakh
TELUGU TITANS
Abozar Mighani - ₹75 lakh
D. Jennings - ₹10 lakh
U MUMBA
Fazel Atrachali - Retained
Young Chang Ko - ₹10 lakh
Dong Geon Lee - ₹25 lakh
UP YODDHAS
Masud Karim - ₹10 lakh
Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - ₹21 lakh
The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League is ready to commence from the 19th of July.