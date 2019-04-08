PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST News 103 // 08 Apr 2019, 22:09 IST

The first day of the PKL 7 auctions was insane

The headline-grabbing Pro Kabaddi marked its beginning for the seventh installment of the league with the auctions. Day 1 was pretty shocking with some unanticipated surprises.

Prices dropped

With the auctioneer constantly asking teams for bids, we saw many players getting transferred to different franchises. The prodigy Siddharth Sirish Desai became the costliest player of the first day as Telegu Titans bagged him for a whopping ₹1.45 crore.

Rahul Chaudhari, who was a Titan ever since the inception of PKL, was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for ₹94 lakh. His price was much lower than that of the last year.

Monu Goyat went to UP Yoddhas for ₹93 lakh, which was again a stunner. Yoddhas' management also used their FBM card and bought Devadiga for just ₹61 lakh, which was undoubtedly a steal deal.

Puneri Paltan also played their FBM cards well and bought Nitin Tomar for a big price of ₹1.20 crore, which is better than season 6.

A plethora of foreign players

It was great to see franchises buying players from Iran, South Korea, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kenya, and the USA. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh became the costliest player after Bengal Warriors sealed the deal for ₹77.75 lakh.

We also witnessed Bengal Warriors release Jang Kun Lee and let Patna Pirates bag him for ₹40 lakh, which was a win-win deal for sure.

Telegu Titans' management used their wits and used their Final Bid Match Card on Abozar. They ended up paying him ₹75 lakhs, which made him the second costliest player.

Now, let us have a look at all the foreign players sold on the first day of the VIVO PKL 7 Auction

Telegu Titans used their FBM card and bough Abozar once again for ₹75 lakhs

BENGAL WARRIORS

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh - ₹77.75 lakh

Mohammadtaghi Paeinmahali - ₹15.5 lakh

BENGALURU BULLS

Sanjay Shreshth - ₹10 lakh

Lal Mohar Yadav - ₹10 lakh

DABANG DELHI

Meraj Sheykh - Retained

Saeid Ghaffari - ₹16.5 lakh

GUJARAT FORTUNE GIANTS

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - ₹15.75 lakh

HARYANA STEELERS

Amir Hossain Maleki - ₹12.5 lakh

Tim Phonchoo

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Dong Gyu Kim - ₹10 lakh

Milinda Chathuranga - ₹10 lakh

PATNA PIRATES

Jang Kun Lee - ₹40 lakh

Mohammad Maghsoudlou - ₹35 lakh

Hadi Ostorak - ₹16 lakh

PUNERI PALTAN

Emad Sedaghat Nia - ₹11.25 lakh

Hadi Tajik - ₹10 lakh

TAMIL THALAIVAS

Victor Onyango Obiero - Retained

Milat Shiebak - ₹10 lakh

TELUGU TITANS

Abozar Mighani - ₹75 lakh

D. Jennings - ₹10 lakh

U MUMBA

Fazel Atrachali - Retained

Young Chang Ko - ₹10 lakh

Dong Geon Lee - ₹25 lakh

UP YODDHAS

Masud Karim - ₹10 lakh

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - ₹21 lakh

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League is ready to commence from the 19th of July. Also, don't forget to catch the live updates on the Day 2 of season 7 auction here on Sportskeeda.

