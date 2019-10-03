PKL 2019, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Pawan Sehrawat's record-breaking effort seals massive win for Bulls

Haryana Steelers succumbed to Pawan Sehrawat's amazing game

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls became the fifth team to seal a spot in the playoffs of PKL 2019 after demolishing the Haryana Steelers by a massive 59-36 margin at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Haryana.

Pawan Sehrawat was the star of the show for the Bulls as he picked up 39 raid points, and in the process entered the history books with the most points in a single game in PKL history. For the Steelers, Prashanth Kumar Rai was the pick of the raiders with 17 points to his name.

Vikash Kandola went in for the first raid but was instantly sent off to the bench by young Saurabh Nandal before Prashanth Rai picked up the first point for the home side with a comfortable touchpoint on Ajay.

Five minutes into the fast-paced clash, the Bulls had a slender lead, but despite an early advantage, a Super Raid in the sixth minute of the game from Vikash Kandola inflicted an early All Out on the Bulls.

However, Pawan Sehrawat took up the onus of reducing the score difference as he picked up five points in four raids to reduce the deficit to just one point. Such was Sehrawat's form on the night that he completed his Super 10 in just the 12th minute of the game and his form brought about two All Outs on the home side within a space of seven minutes.

At half time, the Bulls led with a 28-18 scoreline, Sehrawat stealing all the spotlight with 17 points to his credit. The ace raider continued his fine show in the second half as his running hand touch on Ravi Kumar kick-started the second half for the Bulls on a bright note.

However, the Steelers were always in the game courtesy of Prashanth Kumar Rai, who made the most use of the Bulls' shoddy show on the defensive front to notch up a Super 10 of his own. Yet, the limelight was certainly on Sehrawat throughout as the Bulls' skipper led his side to inflict the third All Out on the home side with close to eight minutes left on the clock.

With close to five minutes left on the clock, Sehrawat breached the 34-raid point mark with a hand touch, to vociferous applause from the crowd in attendance, including previous record holder Pardeep Narwal, who sported a slight grin from the stands.

With only three minutes left on the clock, the Bulls reduced the Steelers to a lone man before Mahender Singh pulled off a fine tackle on Kandola to dent the home side with yet another All Out that swelled the Bulls' lead to 21 points.

Eventually, the Steelers were rid of the harsh treatment laid on them as they crashed to a 59-36 loss at the final whistle, with Pawan Sehrawat continuing to stamp his authority in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

