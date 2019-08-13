PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants set to take on Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Fortune Giants have had an unmemorable start to their home leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. But ask them, ‘how is the josh’, pat comes the answer, ‘high sir’. That is the level of confidence young and energetic Giants showcase even in crisis situation. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, the Gujarat team is raring to go against Bengal Warriors on Wednesday.

“Wins and losses are part and parcel of the game. What matters is confidence. Today we have lost a few games in a row, but we are going to play final once again. Boys understand the gravity of the situation and have worked hard,” said Manpreet. The head coach said there is no home pressure, in fact, Giants have always enjoyed playing at home.

The first time they lost two successive matches at home. First, it was against Tamil Thalaivas and then to Telugu Titans.

The bright spot against Telegu Titans was the performance of ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal. Bhainswal, with 7 tackle points, was instrumental in keeping Titans under check. Telugu raiders, especially Suraj Desai and Farhad Rahimi, weren’t allowed too many points.

Sachin is yet to create the magic he displayed last two seasons, but all-rounder Rohit Gulia with his swift pace and agility has made his intentions clear, much to the relief of the management.

Interestingly, Giants have never been outplayed. It is just last 5-7 minutes where they have lost the plot. “We, at times got impatient, especially in last few minutes of the match. And it has hurt us dearly. We have worked to overcome that flaw. Else team has all the ingredients to be a winner,” remarked Manpreet.

Talking of Bengal Warriors, they have parked themselves third in the table with 20 points from six matches. Giants have 18 from their 7 outings. Win against Bengal will not only lift their spirits but much to the delight of home fans, who have their team rarely in such position.

“Bengal is very balanced team. They have done well this season. We are not going to rush, shall play point to point game. A win will do a world of good for Giants,” he said.

Manpreet has always kept playing seven close to his heart. However, it is very unlikely there will be major changes in the starting 7 against the Warriors. “You need to trust team. If they lose, doesn’t mean they aren’t good. They will win matches again,” Manpreet concluded.