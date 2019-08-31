PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants tame Bengaluru Bulls again

Gujarat Fortune Giants force a tackle

Gujarat Fortune Giants' defensive unit showed cohesiveness while raiders returned to their elements as the Sunil Kumar led outfit tamed defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their own backyard in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match on Saturday.

Giants handed Bulls a staggering 32-23 defeat at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. This was the second time Giants beat the Bengaluru team this season, having beaten them in Hyderabad in their first match.

In the first half, when Sachin Kumar was tackled in his very first raid of the match, it seemed Gujarat team’s fortune won’t change. Pawan with his swiftest of raids removed Sunil making things difficult for Giants.

Giants kept themselves in the hunt with some outstanding tackling display. All-rounder GB More got rid of Pawan in his two-point raid to make the score 4-4. Both teams went neck to neck.

However, GB More’s raid in the 12th minute changed the complexion of the game. GB’s aggression left Bulls defenders on the backfoot and eventually were declared self out as they stepped out in the lobby. With two key defenders on the bench, Gujarat refused to show mercy.

Gujarat Fortune Giants, especially the deadly combination comprising captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, were back in their elements. After a quiet start, the duo swung into action. First, they hunted the dangerous-looking Pawan Sehrawat and then sent back Bulls captain Rohit Kumar back on the bench in the span of just two minutes.

The two outstanding tackles were enough to push the defending champions on the back foot amidst the chants from the home fans.

With the defence's cohesiveness back, Giants inflicted their first all out of the match in the 14th minute. When both the teams took a breather after the first half, Giants led 18-12.

The second half was a complete contrast. Bulls showed aggression early in the half with a couple of super tackles in the do-or-die raids. They reduced the points margin but Giants ensured they have the upper hand. When Bulls slowed down the proceedings and played on the do-or-die raids, Giants showed composure.

In the last raid of the match when Amit Sheoran was tackled by Giants, they inflicted the second all out and walked away with the match 32-23.