PKL 2019, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans: Sonu Jaglan's Super 10 leads Gujarat to big win

The Gujarat Fortune Giants capped off PKL 2019 with a win

The Gujarat Fortune Giants ended their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign on a positive note as they registered a 48-38 win over the Telugu Titans in the 126th match of the season which was played at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Patik Sports Complex.

Sonu Jaglan was the best raider of the night as he picked up 17 raid points while for the Titans, Siddharth Desai made a mark after garnering 13 points. On the defensive front, Parvesh Bhainswal made a mark by collecting 4 tackle points.

Rohit Gulia commenced the night with an empty raid, which was then followed by a power-packed tackle by Akash Choudhary, who became the first scorer of the night. A running hand-touch by Sonu Jaglan on Aakash Arsul opened the account for Gujarat.

Five minutes into the game, the Titans went ahead with a 6-4 lead despite G.B More's top efforts which brought about three points. Under just seven minutes, Gujarat were inflicted with an All-Out, as they failed to make a mark on the defensive front. The raiders were the sole scorers for Gujarat and were in fine form throughout the game.

The conclusion of the first half saw the Telugu Titans take up a 21-13 lead before Gujarat's defence unit, which didn't start well, showed visible signs of a comeback towards the end of the first 20 minutes. Siddharth Desai, the star from the Titans, scored seven points in a row that saw the Titans bag the momentum.

A mind-blowing tackle by Pankaj kickstarted the second half by sending Desai off the mat for the first time in the encounter, which was followed by a two-point raid by Jaglan. The Titans, who played the first half wonderfully, conceded an All Out as the other half began, which reduced their lead to just two points.

Jaglan, who was in fine form throughout the game completed the second Super 10 of his career which also brought about a lead for his side, for the first time throughout the game.

The Telugu Titans were hit with an ill-fated All Out with minutes left on the game that put Gujarat two points ahead of the former. Sonu Jalgan, who was having a top day on the raiding front was the man in focus yet again as he picked up a brilliant 4-point Super Raid.

With just four minutes remaining on the clock, Desai completed the 21st Super 10 of his career and even became one of the few players to reach the 200-point mark this season.

Ultimately, the match came to an end as the Gujarat Fortune Giants emerged victorious by a 48-38 margin to finish off their last league stage match of PKL 2019 on a high.