PKL 2019, Match 106: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 25 Sep 2019, 02:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Bengal put up another stunning performance?

The season hangs by a thread for Telugu Titans, and in order to survive, they must beat the in-form Bengal side when they face each other in the 106th match of the season.

Telugu Titans held Patna Pirates to a thrilling draw in the last game. The Titans finally found some much-needed support in their attack as Rajnish Dalal stepped up with a brilliant Super 10. Their strike raider Siddharth Desai also picked up a Super 10 which was his 5th of the season.

Left corner Vishal Bharadwaj and right corner Abozar M looked decent, but they will be gutted with the number of points leaked in the last game.

All-rounders Farhad Milaghardan and Rakesh Gowda have often chipped in with a few points and their performance will be crucial against a settled Bengal unit.

Telugu Titans Form Guide: D L L L W

Having already qualified for the playoffs, Bengal will come into this contest with a much relaxed mindset. Their supreme performance in both the departments has won them 11 out of the 18 matches so far.

Maninder Singh’s monumental effort was the highlight of Bengal’s last match. He scored 19 points and also brought up his 8th Super 10 of the season.

Assisting raiders K Prapanjan and Esmaeil Nabibaksh have so far shared the workload really well.

Bengal’s defence has also risen at the right time with both their corners getting some crucial points. Rinku Narwal’s back holds have been pretty accurate but he will be tested against Siddharth Desai’s brute power.

Advertisement

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W W W

Predicted Starting 7

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani (C)

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Match Prediction

The pressure will be on Telugu Titans as they will desperately try to lift themselves from the lower half of the table.

Bengal Warriors may rest some key players and test their bench strength.

Bengal Warriors are the favourites to beat Telugu Titans tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 25th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda