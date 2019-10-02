PKL 2019, Match 118: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Pawan steer the Bulls to victory against the Steelers?

Bengaluru Bulls are just one win away from securing their spot in the playoffs. But in order to do so they will have to beat a strong Haryana unit when they face each other in the 118th match of the season.

Vikas Khandola has been Haryana’s best raider this season. They have won all the 9 games in which Vikas has scored a Super 10. That tells you how crucial his contribution is. A major reason for Haryana Steelers' success is the performance of their support raiders. Prashant Rai and Vinay have consistently fetched points, reducing the pressure on Vikas to a great extent.

Corners Sunil and Dharmaraj Cheralathan were spot on in the last game as both scored 4 points each. Cover Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar have also looked in good shape. But this settled unit might feel the heat when the mighty Pawan Sehrawat takes the mat against them.

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: W L W L W

Bengaluru Bulls largely rely on their strike raider Pawan Sehrawat. Other than Pawan, Bengaluru do not have any other good alternative to fetch big points on a regular basis. Pawan’s 256 raid points is only second to Naveen Kumar’s total of 258 this season. He possesses the ability to score multiple-point raids one after the other. But the Bulls have not supported him well. Rohit Kumar has missed the last few games due to injury while his replacement - Banty has not looked that promising.

Bengaluru’s defence has worked well this season. Left corner Saurabh Nandal scored a High 5 in the last match and received ample support from Amit Sheoran. Other defenders like Sumit Singh and Mahender Singh will also have a major role to play against Haryana’s in form raiders.

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W D L L W

Predicted Starting 7

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Prashant Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C)

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Banty, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat

Match Prediction

Haryana have enough depth in both their departments. Their defence will look to keep Pawan under control. If they succeed in doing so, they will greatly increase their chances of winning.

Bengaluru’s support raiders will have to step up in this crucial encounter. Also, Haryana’s raiders attack in tandem and that might put the Bulls under a lot of pressure.

Bengaluru Bulls could be expected to beat Haryana Steelers

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 2nd October 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda