PKL 2019, Match 121: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Haryana regain their lost confidence by beating Telugu Titans?

Having already qualified for the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Haryana Steelers could be expected to test their bench strength when they face off against the Telugu Titans in the 121st fixture of the season at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

The Haryana Steelers lost their last game by a big margin of 23 points as their defensive unit managed to pick up only 3 tackle points in the match against Pawan Sehrawat's record-break 39-point performance.

On the raiding front, Prashanth Kumar Rai was brilliant as the lanky raider picked up 17 points on a day when Vikash Kandola put up a rare failure to record just six points to his name.

Given that the Steelers will be facing off against a low in confidence Titans, one could expect the Rakesh Kumar-coached side to test the bench strength and give some of their key players a well-earned rest.

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L W L W L

The Telugu Titans played their last match without the presence of Vishal Bhardwaj and skipper Abozar Mighani in a game that saw Rakesh Gowda put up a scintillating performance to register 17 points to his name. Farhad Milaghardan made good use of his experience from off the benches to register a fabulous Super 10.

The Titans may hand more opportunities to new faces like Krushna Madane and Aakash Arsul, who made an impact with their tackles. With nothing to lose for the Titans, expect them to field a new-look starting 7.

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L W L D L

Predicted Starting 7

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Prashant Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C).

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish Dalal, Farhad Milaghardan, Aakash Arsul, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bharadwaj (C), Krushna Madane.

Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers will look forward to regaining their lost confidence against the Telugu Titans. With the Titans out of contention for the playoffs, they could field a young side which could allow the Steelers to collect five points from this game.

Haryana Steelers could be expected to beat Telugu Titans.

Where and when to watch

Date: Friday, 4th October 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

