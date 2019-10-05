PKL 2019, Match 123 : Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Pardeep Narwal dominate Gujarat's under-pressure defence?

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will face last season’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants in match 123 of Pro Kabaddi Season 7. Both teams will play for their pride as they have lost out on an opportunity to make the playoffs this season.

Gujarat have lost as many as 12 of their 20 matches so far, and their coach Manpreet Singh will be pretty disappointed with the overall performance.

Gujarat have the second least number of successful raids this season (265). Sachin Tanwar’s average run has hurt this team. In his absence, Rohit Gulia has had to do the majority of work in the offence. One good thing for this team is the rise of Sonu in the last few games. He has 23 points in the last two games and looks a good prospect for the future.

Their defence has been close to average as well. Captain Sunil Kumar has missed the last few games and his partner Parvesh Bhainswal hasn’t been at his very best.

This defence will face a lot of pressure from Pardeep Narwal, who continues to enjoy yet another fabulous season.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form Guide: L W L D L

Just like last season, Patna Pirates have failed to turn up as a unit. Pardeep Narwal has been the lone warrior of this side. He has consistently fetched points but his raiding partners Jang Kun Lee and Vikas Jaglan haven’t supported him well.

251/383 raid points belong to Pardeep alone and that is a proof of the above statement.

Some big names like Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep guard the corners of this team. However, Patna’s defence has failed to hold onto the lead, leaking too many points in crucial situations. Neeraj Kumar too has looked out of form after securing his personal best score few matches ago.

With nothing to lose, coach Ram Meher Singh might try some new faces on the mat tonight.

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L D W W

Predicted Starting 7

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Vinod Kumar, Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang-Kun Lee, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction

Gujarat’s victory will be determined by its defence. If they keep Pardeep under control, things will get a lot easier for their team.

Patna Pirates must tackle Gujarat’s attacking duo of Rohit-Sonu, who have looked good as of late. Their support raiders will also have a crucial role.

Patna Pirates could be expected to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Where and when to watch

Date: Saturday, 5th October 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda