PKL 2019, Match 124: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Bengal beat Patna?

Bengal Warriors will look for a double against Patna Pirates when they face them in the 124th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019. With 78 points from 20 matches, Bengal have already qualified for the playoffs while their opponents for the day, the Patna Pirates are out of contention with only 46 points on board.

Bengal have looked quite comfortable throughout this season as Maninder Singh has looked in fine touch and has scored as many as 205 points this season. But with Maninder having picked up a scary shoulder injury from their last game, the lead raider could be given some much needed rest ahead of the playoffs.

Support raiders Sukesh Hegde and Esmaeil Nabibaksh looked decent against Delhi and they will look to further strengthen their form. Bengal’s defensive unit has also steadily picked up form with Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal regularly scoring points. Jeeva Kumar and Mayur Shivtarkar will have to be on their toes as they will be up against Pardeep Narwal, who looks in fine touch.

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W W W W W

Patna Pirates will play what is their final game of the season and will want to cap off their rather disappointing season with a win. Pardeep Narwal has lacked support throughout the season on the raiding front and can only hope that Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Maghsoudlou regain their form for the last game of the season.

Yet another issue for them has been the inability of the defenders to notch up tackle points as the defenders have combined to pick up just 205 points this season and the likes of Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan and Hadi Oshtorak will be keen on keeping the Warriors' raiders at bay.

Patna Pirates Form Guide: W L L L D

Predicted Starting 7

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde, Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar (C), Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang-Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep.

Match Prediction

In the absence of their star raider Maninder Singh, the Bengal Warriors will look up to the likes of Prapanjan and Sukesh Hegde to lead the way. However, given that they are all but guaranteed of a spot in the top two, one could expect the Warriors to field a majority of their benched players.

For Patna, the onus will yet again be on Pardeep Narwal to deliver, but with the Warriors' defenders in good form, expect the Patna skipper to miss out on support yet again, which could come down to hurt the three-time champions.

Bengal Warriors could be expected to beat Patna Pirates.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 6th October 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

