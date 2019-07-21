PKL 2019, Match 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants - predicting each team's playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortune Giants in Match 3.

The third match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 will witness the repeat of the Season 6 finale where defending champions Bengaluru Bulls take on the runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from tonight 7:30 PM IST.

Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls booked an emphatic victory over Patna Pirates (34-32) yesterday to begin their league stage proceedings. Gujarat Fortune Giants will have to look for a fresh start after losing two back-to-back finals of the previous two editions.

Head To Head Record:

Bengaluru Bulls have two victories over Gujarat Fortune Giants (Qualifier 1 and Final) of Season 6. Gujarat have had one win along with a single tied game between the two. With both franchises having retained their cores of the squads, it could be a mouth-watering clash to watch out for the fans.

Bengaluru Bulls:

Bengaluru Bulls will look to continue their form in the defence.

Bengaluru Bulls will be happy with the start of their league campaign with a win over Patna Pirates (34-32) last night. Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat scored an outstanding nine raid points in the offence.

Bulls' defence is what stole the limelight as the defenders scored 15 tackle points that included Amit Sheoran's staggering High 5. Both cover defenders Ashish Sangwan and Mahender Singh aided the defence with 4 tackle points each.

The starting seven could remain unchanged with the team's overall performance last night. Both Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are set to face the lethal cover duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. In comparison to last night's performance, Bengaluru will have to consistently score raid points today against the tight Gujarat defence.

Gujarat Fortune Giants:

Can Gujarat Fortune Giants avenge their Season 6 loss against Bengaluru Bulls?

Young Sunil Kumar led Fortune Giants to their second consecutive final last season. The team will step with the positive intent of winning the title this time around. This right cover defender along with Parvesh Bhainswal were the defensive pillars of Gujarat Fortune Giants in Season 6.

The team also has Iranian do-or-die specialist Abolfazl Maghsoudlu who could come in the critical situations along with Vinod Kumar who could serve as the team's dependable all-rounder.

Sachin Tanwar will lead the offence for Gujarat with his brilliant running hand touches. He will get the support of Services' player GB More who could become the support raider of the side. Moreover, they'll acquire the all-rounder Rohit Gulia who has turned around many matches for the Fortune Giants in Season 6.

While young and aggressive Ruturaj Koravi will defend from the right corner, Pankaj (former UP Yoddha player in Season 5) could come as an assistant from the left corner position.

Predicted Starting 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Vijay Kumar (Right Corner), Sumit Singh (Right In), Ashish Sangwan (Right Cover), Pawan Sehrawat (Center), Mahender Singh (Left Cover), Rohit Kumar (Left In), and Amit Sheoran (Left Corner)

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner), Vinod Kumar (Right In), Sunil Kumar (Right Cover), Sachin Tanwar (Center), Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover), GB More (Left In) and Pankaj (Left Corner)