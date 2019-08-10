PKL 2019, Match 34: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - Predicting each team's playing 7

Manjeet Chhillar will be key to Tamil Thalaivas' success

The seventh edition of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will enter its fourth leg tonight as the kabaddi action shifts to the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The hosts, Gujarat Fortune Giants, will take the court in the first match of the night and they will face a stiff challenge in the form of the Tamil Thalaivas.

Both the teams are stuck in the middle muddle of the points table at the moment. While Gujarat won their first 3 matches, they failed to do so in their next 2 games. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas crushed Telugu Titans in their tournament opener but have blown hot and cold since then.

If Gujarat wins this battle, then they will become the table-toppers whilst the Thalaivas can go as high as the 2nd position in case they register a big win tonight. With so much at stake, the players of both the teams will have to bring their 'A' game to the table.

Here's how the two teams may line up for this star-studded clash -

Gujarat Fortune Giants

Sachin Tanwar will be the player to watch out for

Gujarat Fortune Giants' coach, Manpreet Singh, is a man who backs youngsters to perform well and hence, we can expect the quartet of Ankit, Sumit, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar to handle the responsibilities of the defensive unit.

They will be backed by all-rounders Rohit Gulia and GB More, with Sachin being the lead raider of the squad.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas have one of the strongest teams in this tourney

With star players like Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bappu in the squad, no one can expect the Tamil Thalaivas team management to alter their raiding attack.

The defence has done well under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar, who has got support from both of the corner defenders, Ran Singh, and Mohit Chhillar.

The seventh player of the team has been a letdown and hence, the fans feel it may be right to use a new young player tonight. Given that Ajeet has failed to live up to expectations, Himanshu should be selected as the right cover defender.

Predicted Playing Sevens

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit, Rohit Gulia, GB More.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Ran Singh, Himanshu.