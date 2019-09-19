PKL 2019, Match 97: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Haryana exploit Bengal's scratchy defence?

Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers have been one of the most balanced teams this season. They will face each other in the 97th match of the season, and will look forward to narrow their gap with leaders Dabang Delhi.

Bengal Warriors have been unbeaten for 4 straight games and their attack has impressed one and all. Maninder Singh has been the constant in this team. He has 138 raid points this season which also includes 6 Super 10s.

Bengal will also be pleased with their support raiders. K Prapanjan, Esmaeil Nabibaksh have been pretty regular scorer’s for the side. Sukesh Hegde has also shown his worth by stepping up in Prapanjan’s absence.

Coming to the defensive front, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal looked dicey in the last game. Cover defenders Mayur Shivtarkar and Jeeva Kumar have also looked under par in the previous few games. Haryana boast of some very good raiders and Bengal’s defence will be heavily tested against them.

Bengal Warriors form guide (Last 5 games): W W W D L

Haryana have not tasted defeat in the last 7 matches and the major reason for their stupendous run has been their overall team effort.

Haryana have scored over 40 points in 4 of their last 5 matches. Their strike raider Vikas Khandola has an average of 9.66 raid points. He also has 7 Super 10s and is the 6th best raider of this season.

Vikas has received some good support from Vinay, Naveen and Prashant Kumar Rai. Their overall attack looks pretty good.

Haryana’s defence has got stronger as the season has progressed. They picked up 15 tackle points in the last match with almost all their defenders adding to the points tally.

Sunil and Ravi Kumar have been the pick of the defenders while Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have donned the support role very well.

Haryana Steelers Form Guide (Last 5 games): W D W W W

Predicted Starting 7

Bengal Warriors: K Prapanjan, Maninder Singh (C), Esmaeil Nabibaksh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Prashant Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C)

Match Prediction

Bengal’s defence will be under the scanner against Vikas Khandola and co.

Haryana’s win will depend on the way they deal with Maninder Singh.

Haryana Steelers could be expected to hand Bengal their first loss in 5 matches.

Where and when to watch

Date: Thursday, 19th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda