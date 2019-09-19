PKL 2019, Match 98: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 12 // 19 Sep 2019, 02:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Pardeep Narwal pick up his 7th successive super 10 tonight?

Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will fight it out to get themselves out of the bottom half of the table when they face each other in the 98th match of Pro Kabaddi season 7.

Telugu Titans ran out of steam to stop table toppers Delhi in the last game. Siddharth Desai once again topped the scoring charts for his team by picking up a sizeable total of 12 points.

All rounders Rakesh Gowda and Farhad were decent with their little contributions. But the combined effort of their corners is a major reason to worry for the Titans.

The two corners Vishal Bharadwaj and Abozar have failed to coordinate with the common factor being while one of the two does well, the other goes on to leak points. New face Krushna Madane has also looked nervy in the middle and will need some time to settle. Their overall defence has looked brittle.

Telugu Titans form guide (Last 5 games): L L L W L

Patna Pirates come into this game on the back of a big win against Puneri Paltan. Their defence finally peaked and the day belonged to right corner Neeraj Kumar. He had a fabulous outing as he picked up a massive 11 tackle points and equalled the record for most tackle points in a single match in PKL history.

Hadi Oshtorak picked up a High 5 and Monu scored 4 points as well. Patna desperately needed its defence to step up and they have rightly done so at a crucial juncture in the season.

‘Record Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal picked up 18 points to extend his overall season tally to 172 points. With decent support coming in from Jang Kun Lee, the former may be able to play his natural game without having to worry about his revival.

Patna Pirates Form Guide (Last 5 games): W W W L L

Advertisement

Predicted Starting 7

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rakesh Gowda, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar/Krushna Madane, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani (C)

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang-Kun Lee, Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Vikas Jaglan, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep

Match Prediction

Telugu Titans are over reliant on Siddharth Desai and that hasn’t helped them one bit. They desperately need a better support raider.

Patna Pirates have a hat-trick of wins in the kitty and have looked solid in the last few games.

Patna Pirates are the favourites to beat Telugu Titans.

Where and when to watch

Date: Thursday, 18th September 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda