PKL 2019: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors - Pirates end their campaign with a record-breaking win

Patna Pirates annihilated the Bengal Warriors to win their last match of PKL 2019

Patna Pirates signed off their season seven campaign on a mind-blowing note after destroying Bengal Warriors in the 124th PKL 2019 match, played at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Patik Sports Complex.

The extraordinary Pardeep Narwal took hold of the coveted green band after garnering a staggering sum of 36 points, as he also became the first raider to cross the 300-point mark in the season. From the Warriors' army, both Rakesh Narwal and Sourabh Tanaji Patil enjoyed a commendable game.

Rakesh Narwal from Bengal commenced the battle with an empty raid, but Sourabh Tanaji Patil became the first scorer of the night as he inflicted a running hand-touch on Patna's Hadi Ostorak.

The following raid saw Pardeep Narwal open the account for the Pirates after sending Adarsh T. off the mat in the blink of an eye. The Pirates were already ruled out of the running for a playoff spot and had nothing to lose in their last match of the season.

The Warriors, who had an exclusive ticket to the semi-finals, were resting their main contributors for the upcoming big matches and had the opportunity to replace Dabang Delhi as the table-toppers.

Nine minutes into the anticipated battle, the Warriors sailed to a 9-8 lead. Soon enough, Patna caught hold of the lead, courtesy two mind-blowing super tackles on the rival raiders.

A brilliant super-raid by the record-breaker Narwal inflicted an all-out on the Bengal-based franchise in the 14th minute itself. The Warriors, who were testing their bench strength, struggled to face the rhythmic game of the Pirates.

The conclusion of the first half saw the Green Army lead with 27-17, with Pardeep being the main contributor as usual. He even completed his super ten within the first twenty minutes.

The start of the second half saw Bengal sustain an all-out, which was then followed by a hand-touch on Neeraj Kumar by Patil. Rakesh Narwal, who was the sole contributor for the Blue Army, completed the first super-ten of his career.

Pardeep seemed to have springs in his feet, as he never stopped picking up points. He looked unstoppable and was determined to win the match for his fans.

There were a lot of super tackles flying in in the encounter, as Narwal himself inflicted one in his last match of the season. Patil, who was playing the debut match of his career, impressed everyone with a brilliant game. He even completed his super-ten in splendid fashion.

With just four minutes left on the clock, the Pirates suffered their first all-out of the night, which decreased the massive score difference in their favour to ten points.

The highest-scoring match in the history of PKL saw the Pirates emerge victorious with 67-41, thanks to a magical game by Pardeep Narwal. In fact, the whole team of Patna played in perfect unity and hence recorded an emphatic win.