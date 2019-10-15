PKL 2019: Top 3 teams with the highest number of raid points in the league stage

Both Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls feature in this list

After twelve weeks of intense action on the mat, the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League has entered the knockout stages..

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have already secured their berths in the semi-finals, and they will be joined by Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba, the winners of the eliminators in the semis.

The game of kabaddi is equally dependent on the raiding and the defensive units, but given their ability to pick up multiple points in a single attempt, the raiders can change any game in a few minutes.

The fans witnessed many breathtaking performances by the star raiders on the mat in the league stages. A number of records were broken and a few seemingly unattainable ones were also set.

Hence, in what has been a season which was dominated by the raiders, we are listing down the top 3 teams who secured the highest raid points in the league stage.

#3 Bengal Warriors - 473 Points

Bengal Warriors were at their attacking best this season

Bengal Warriors started this season on a high, courtesy the solid performances of their skillful raiders. Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh established a strong raiding partnership, which tormented almost every defensive unit in this campaign.

K Prapanjan had to sit out a few games owing to an injury and Bengal Warriors showcased their depth in this department as veteran Sukesh Hegde stepped up wonderfully in the Tamil Nadu-born raider's absence. Apart from assisting Singh to perfection, Hegde also impressed with his agility and creative movements on the mat.

Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the semi-finals and if their attack can continue the good momentum, a maiden PKL trophy could be on the cards for the Kolkata-based team.

Major Contributors (Raid Points):

Maninder Singh - 205

K Prapanjan - 99

