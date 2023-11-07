The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions have always been a stage for surprises, calculated risks, and bold decisions. Amid careful evaluations and strategic bids, there are always a few buys that raise eyebrows, leaving fans and experts questioning the rationale behind these choices.

The PKL 2023 auction was no different, witnessing three notably costly acquisitions that left many wondering about the teams' strategies and the potential payoffs for these investments.

On that note, let's take a look at three surprisingly costly buys of PKL Auction 2023.

#1 Siddarth Sirish Desai was bought by Haryana Steelers for ₹1 crore in PKL10 auction

Siddarth Desai, a name well-known in the PKL circuit, experienced a remarkable leap in his market value, going from a modest ₹20 lakhs to a staggering ₹1 crore. This drastic escalation in his price tag, however, raised several questions.

Despite boasting a commendable 611 raid points in his PKL career, Siddarth's recent form has been less impressive. With only 148 raid points from 17 matches in the last edition for the Telugu Titans, coupled with his tendency for injuries, the gamble on him became a point of intrigue.

His absence from the eighth season due to injury further added to the uncertainty surrounding his capabilities. However, the teams seemed to be banking on his previous successes, taking a calculated yet risky bet on his potential resurgence.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was picked up by U Mumba for a whopping ₹68 lakhs

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh’s acquisition by the U Mumba team for a significant ₹68 lakhs raised eyebrows and ignited debates.

The buzz around him was due to his strong showings and raiding abilities in international competitions like the Asian Games 2023 and the Asia Kabaddi Championship. He has scored a few Super 10s for the Iran team in these tournaments.

However, his lack of experience in the cutthroat world of Pro Kabaddi League made this high bid controversial. The audacious move by U Mumba indicated their faith in Zafardanesh’s potential, yet it also invited scepticism about whether his international success would translate seamlessly to the league.

#3 Ashu Malik was retained by Dabang Delhi using the FBM card in the auctions for ₹96.25 lakhs

Ashu Malik, with 141 raid points in 23 games during PKL season 9, undoubtedly showed promise for the Dabang Delhi side. However, his inconsistency, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament, had not gone unnoticed.

Despite a strong start, Malik's performance dwindled in the crucial phases of the competition, raising concerns about his ability to sustain his impact over an entire season.

For such a player, the hefty price tag paid in the auction seemed perplexing, leading to speculations about the team's expectations and their belief in his ability to replicate his initial success.