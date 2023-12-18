PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Bengal Warriors will square off against UP Yoddhas in the 29th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to this exciting game on Monday, December 18.

After being undefeated for four consecutive games, the Bengal Warriors lost their first game of the tournament as they were thrashed 49-19 in their previous outing, against Puneri Paltan.

It was a rare flop show from the Warriors, as the team failed to turn up in both departments. However, they are still comfortably placed on top of the standings with 18 points, having won four of their five games so far.

UP Warriors, on the other hand, also suffered defeat in their previous outing as they registered a close 38-36 defeat against the home team, Bengaluru Bulls.

Pardeep Narwal notched up 13 raid points in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the team lost the game by the barest of margins. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently seventh in the points table with 12 points.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, 29th Match, PKL 2023

Date: December 18, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L W W T W

UP Yoddhas (UP): L W W L

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, Gulveer Singh

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S and Shrikant Jadhav

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Nitin Panwar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep and Vijay Malik

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

Both teams will be relying heavily on their star raiders to help their respective teams get over the finish line.

However, the defensive unit of the Bengal Warriors looks more settled as compared to the UP Yoddhas. The onus will be on their star defender, Shubham Shinde, to stop the in-form pair of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda