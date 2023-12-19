PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Haryana Steelers are set to face the Gujarat Giants in the 31st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host this exciting encounter on Tuesday, December 19.

After a disappointing start, the Haryana Steelers have made a strong comeback in the tournament as they have won three games on the trot, including a 44-39 win over table-toppers Puneri Paltan in their previous outing.

Vinay single-handedly destroyed Pune’s defence as the raider scored an impressive 15 points in the game. With three consecutive wins, the Steelers moved to seventh place in the points table with 15 points from four games.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing 35-32 loss against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing.

Despite losing their previous two games, the Fazel Atrachali-led side will be eyeing the top spot in the points table once again, as they are currently third in the table with 21 points, having won three of their five games so far.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, 31st Match PKL 2023

Date: December 19, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L W W W

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Khaler, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Ashish, and Vinay

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Sonu Jaglan, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rakesh, and Sombir

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Ashish has been the most consistent performer for the Haryana Steelers so far, contributing in both departments. Vinay was the star performer for the team in their previous game, notching up 15 raid points, while Ashish and Jaideep picked up four tackle points each.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be relying heavily on their star raider Sonu Jaglan once again, who has picked up four super 10s in five games so far. However, he will need their defensive unit to stop the in-form Haryana side in their next game.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda