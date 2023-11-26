As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its historic 10th season, fans and experts are keeping a close eye on the seasoned all-rounders who have consistently made an impact in previous seasons. The game's pulse, once dictated by specialized roles, now beats to the rhythm of all-rounders who seamlessly blur the lines between raiding and defending.

The traditional dynamics of team composition have been reshaped as franchises recognize the unparalleled value that all-rounders have and the versatility that they bring to the table. On that note, let's look at the top five all-rounders that fans can look for in season 10.

#5 Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh

Hailing from Iran, Nabibaksh, the PKL season 7-winning captain with Bengal Warriors, has showcased his versatility as a formidable all-rounder. While primarily recognized for his raiding skills, Nabibakhsh has also displayed a keen defensive acumen when required. His instrumental role in the Bengal Warriors' title triumph included a stellar performance in the finals where he secured a Super 10.

With a total of 260 points in his PKL stint, the Iranian all-rounder brings a strategic mind to the game, executing sneaky raids and timely tackles. Despite a challenging last season with Puneri Paltan, Nabibakhsh's skills earned him a spot with Gujarat Giants for the 10th season, where he aims to make a comeback and contribute significantly.

A pivotal part of Dabang Delhi's championship title in season eight, Vijay Malik has established himself as a seasoned campaigner. His contribution of 157 raid points and five tackle points, including a super 10 in the finals, played a crucial role in Delhi's success. With 443 points in 96 matches, Malik excels in super tackles scenarios, making him a valuable asset.

The UP Yoddhas secured Malik's services for a substantial INR 85 lakh in the season 10 auction, and the upcoming season will be a litmus test for the seasoned all-rounder's capabilities.

Fresh from a redemption story with India's gold medal run in the Asian Games 2023, Nitin Rawal brings renewed confidence to the PKL. Having played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers, Rawal's PKL career boasts 236 points in 81 matches, featuring two Super 10s and three High 5s.

Bengal Warriors, recognizing Rawal's recent good form, acquired him for INR 30 lakh, anticipating a stellar performance in the upcoming season.

#4 Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia, a promising all-rounder, has showcased significant potential in previous seasons. Representing Patna Pirates in season 9, Rohit Gulia amassed an impressive 148 points in 19 matches.

After being released by the Pirates, Gujarat Giants secured his services for INR 58.5 lakh in the auction, reuniting him with the franchise he previously captained in season 7.

Under the leadership of Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia aims to make an impactful start and establish himself as a key player for Gujarat Giants in the 10th season.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlou is one of the best all-rounders in PKL

Debuting in PKL Season 8, Mohammadreza Shadlou quickly established himself as a premier defender, amassing 89 tackle points and 10 High 5s in just 24 matches. In the subsequent season, he earned 84 tackle points in just 20 games.

With an unparalleled feat, Shadlou boasts a staggering record of scoring 16 tackle points in a single game—a testament to his exceptional defensive ability and skills that set him apart in the league.

Puneri Paltan's strategic brilliance was on full display in the PKL 10 auction as they secured the services of Mohammadreza Shadlou for a staggering ₹2.35 crore. This eye-watering bid reflects the league's recognition of Shadlou's talent and game-changing abilities on the mat

Beyond his defensive prowess, Shadlou displayed remarkable raiding skills, including two Super 10s against India in the Asian Games and the Asian Kabaddi Championships. His quick and versatile abilities position him as one of the league's best all-rounders.