PKL 2024 Auction: Top 5 players who went unsold ft. Rahul Chaudhari & Deepak Hooda

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction saw teams fiercely battling it out to buy top players for the upcoming season. While several players fetched high bids, the auction also brought surprising outcomes, with some seasoned veterans and former stars going unsold. These players, who have been vital to their teams in past seasons, found themselves without a franchise, which shows the evolving dynamics and increasing competition in the league.

Despite their illustrious careers and impressive stats, these players were overlooked. The auction's results serve as a stark reminder of how fortunes can change in the world of sports, especially in a league as competitive as the PKL.

Here, we take a look at the top five players who, despite their significant contributions to kabaddi, went unsold in the PKL 2024 auction.

PKL 2024 Auction: Top 5 players who went unsold

#5 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda last played for Bengal Warriorz in Season 9 (Image Via: Pro Kabaddi)

Deepak Hooda, one of the most prolific raiders in the history of the PKL, failed to attract any bidders in the 2024 auction. Placed in Category C, the Arjuna awardee has been out of action since PKL 2022, and his absence from the league has likely contributed to the lack of interest from teams.

Hooda, who last played for Bengal Warriorz, made a name for himself with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2018, where he scored a remarkable 208 points. Throughout his career, Hooda has represented four different franchises, earning 1,119 points from 157 matches, with an average of 6.5 raid points per match. Additionally, he has accumulated 265 tackle points as well.

#4 Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj (left) is among the top defenders in the league. (Image Via: Pro Kabaddi)

Vishal Bhardwaj, a standout performer and one of the most solid defenders, was unsold at the PKL 2024 auction, which comes as a surprise to many.

In Season 10, he could only muster 36 tackle points from 19 games for Dabang Delhi KC. His poor form could have been a reason he failed to garner interest from any of the franchises. However, he is vastly experienced, having played 118 matches in the league and gathered 324 tackle points with 21 High 5s and 36 Super Tackles in his career.

#3 Ran Singh

Ran Singh in action for Bengaluru Bulls during Season 10 (Image Via: Pro Kabaddi)

Ran Singh, a veteran of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception in 2014, also found himself without a team after the 2024 auction. He played for the Bengaluru Bulls in the last two seasons and showed glimpses of his defensive prowess in Season 10. However, he failed to deliver standout performances.

Ran Singh's stats from the last season include 25 tackle points from 50 tackles, with an average of 1.79 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 40%. Over his 156-match PKL career, he has amassed 299 tackle points, including 22 Super Tackles and 7 High 5s. Despite his experience and defensive skills, the auction’s outcome suggests that teams are increasingly looking for fresh talent.

#2 Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari represented Jaipur Pink Panthers last season (Image Via: Pro Kabaddi)

Another major shock from the PKL 2024 auction was the omission of Rahul Chaudhari, a player once termed as the poster boy of the league. Known for his agility and game-changing raids, Chaudhari was a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers' title-winning team in Season 9. However, his decline in form became evident in the subsequent season, where he played only four matches and managed just six points.

Despite his rich experience and having scored over 1,000 points in Pro Kabaddi history, Chaudhari was unable to find a spot in any team for the upcoming season. His exclusion reflects that more younger and dynamic players are beginning to take center stage.

#1 Surinder Singh

Surinder Singh captained U Mumba in Season 10 (Image Via: Pro Kabaddi)

Surinder Singh, a right-cover defender and former captain of U Mumba, was another surprising omission from the PKL 2024 auction. Surinder, who made a strong debut in Season 5 and was a key player for U Mumba for five of his six seasons, struggled to maintain his form in recent years.

His move to Telugu Titans didn’t pan out as expected. Despite returning to U Mumba and taking on the leadership role in Season 10, he couldn’t replicate his earlier performances. His being unsold, particularly with age on his side, leaves the reasons behind this decision being questioned.

