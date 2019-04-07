PKL Auction 2019: List of all players participating in this year's PKL auction

Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth Desai will headline the player auction of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7

The seventh season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will commence in the month of July this year but the player auction for the same will take place on the 8th and 9th of April at Mumbai. All the 12 franchises had released their retention lists ahead of the auction and there were a host of surprises in the list.

As always, the teams would have prepared their strategies and game plans ahead of the auction. The franchises will enter the auction room with the sole purpose of buying the superior quality players but with smart budgeting as well.

Last year, we saw 7 players being bought for a price of more than ₹1 crore and this year, the number of Crorepatis can increase given the huge amount of talent that will enter the auction this year.

Talking about the talent that will be a part of the auction, here is the list of player participating in the auction -

Raiders

Category A

Chandran Ranjit

Monu Goyat

Nitin Tomar

Prashanth Kumar Rai

Rahul Chaudhari

Rishank Devadiga

Shrikant Jadhav

Siddharth Sirish Desai

Category B

Ajay Kumar

Athul M.S.

Darshan Kadian

Deepak Kumar Dahiya

Deepak Narwal

Harish Naik

Jasvir Singh

K. Prapanjan

Kashiling Adake

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Manjeet

More G.B.

Naveen

Nilesh Salunkhe

Pawan Kumar (Kadian)

R. Suresh Kumar

Rohit Baliyan

Sanjay Sharma

Sukesh Hegde

Wazir Singh

Monu

Tushar Patil

Defenders

Category A

Girish Maruti Ernak

Jaideep

Surender Nada

Mahender Singh

Parvesh Bhainswal

Amit Hooda

Ravinder Pahal

PO Surjeet Singh

Vishal Bhardwaj

Category B

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi

Sunil Siddhgavali

Kuldeep Singh

Santhosh B.S.

Somvir Shekhar

Anil Kumar

Prem Singh

Sachin Shingade

Dharmraj Cheralathan

Jeeva Kumar

Mohit Chhillar

Satpal

D. Suresh Kumar

Darshan J.

Manish Kumar

Ravi Kumar

Vishal Mane

Rinku Narwal

All Rounders

Category A

Ran Singh

Sandeep Narwal

Category B

D Pradap

Narender

Suresh

Vijay

Vinod Kumar

New Young Players

Raiders

Abhishek

Ankush

Ashish

Banty

Deepak Chandravanshi

G. Raju

Guman Singh

Harman Chauhan

K. Hanumanthu

Mohit

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy

Neeraj Narwal

Nitin Panwar

Prathamesh Vele

Prathap S.

Praveen Jaron Siddi

Raj Kumar

Rakesh

Rakesh Gowda

Rohan Rajendra Uke

Sanjay R. Gowda

Sanket Raju Mane

Saurabh Raut

Sonu

Sushil Gulia

V. Ajith Kumar

Vinay

All Rounders

Aadesh Ramchandra Gurav

Akash Prasher

Amit Kumar

Arjun Singh Choudhary

Imran Khan

Karambir Singh

Manoj Gowda K.

Nitin Panwar

Omkar Rajaram More

Sachin Narwal

Saurabh Ravindra Kulkarni

Sourabh Tanaji Patil

Surendra Arjun Kadalage

Defenders

Ajay Kumar

Aman

Himanshu

Karamvir

Sanamdeep

Sonu Gahlawat

Anil

Manish

Mayur Kailash Bomankanti

Satywan

Subhash Narwal

Sunny Ajit Hodage

Akshay Choudhary

Mahendra Choudhary

Pratik Patil

Rohit Kumar

Akash

Amritpreet Singh

Ganesh Nana Bagul

Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji

Kamu Khan

M. Abhishek

M. Lakkyram

Maninder Singh

Manoj

Mohit

Mohit Sehrawat

Narender

Pavan T.R.

Prince

Rajeev Kumar

Sahil

