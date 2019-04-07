PKL Auction 2019: List of all players participating in this year's PKL auction
The seventh season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will commence in the month of July this year but the player auction for the same will take place on the 8th and 9th of April at Mumbai. All the 12 franchises had released their retention lists ahead of the auction and there were a host of surprises in the list.
As always, the teams would have prepared their strategies and game plans ahead of the auction. The franchises will enter the auction room with the sole purpose of buying the superior quality players but with smart budgeting as well.
Last year, we saw 7 players being bought for a price of more than ₹1 crore and this year, the number of Crorepatis can increase given the huge amount of talent that will enter the auction this year.
Talking about the talent that will be a part of the auction, here is the list of player participating in the auction -
Raiders
Category A
Chandran Ranjit
Monu Goyat
Nitin Tomar
Prashanth Kumar Rai
Rishank Devadiga
Shrikant Jadhav
Siddharth Sirish Desai
Category B
Athul M.S.
Darshan Kadian
Deepak Kumar Dahiya
Deepak Narwal
Harish Naik
Jasvir Singh
K. Prapanjan
Kashiling Adake
Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
Manjeet
More G.B.
Naveen
Nilesh Salunkhe
Pawan Kumar (Kadian)
R. Suresh Kumar
Rohit Baliyan
Sanjay Sharma
Sukesh Hegde
Wazir Singh
Monu
Tushar Patil
Defenders
Category A
Girish Maruti Ernak
Jaideep
Surender Nada
Mahender Singh
Parvesh Bhainswal
Amit Hooda
Ravinder Pahal
PO Surjeet Singh
Vishal Bhardwaj
Category B
Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
Sunil Siddhgavali
Kuldeep Singh
Santhosh B.S.
Somvir Shekhar
Anil Kumar
Prem Singh
Sachin Shingade
Dharmraj Cheralathan
Jeeva Kumar
Mohit Chhillar
Satpal
D. Suresh Kumar
Darshan J.
Manish Kumar
Ravi Kumar
Vishal Mane
Rinku Narwal
All Rounders
Category A
Ran Singh
Sandeep Narwal
Category B
D Pradap
Narender
Suresh
Vijay
Vinod Kumar
New Young Players
Raiders
Abhishek
Ankush
Ashish
Banty
Deepak Chandravanshi
G. Raju
Guman Singh
Harman Chauhan
K. Hanumanthu
Mohit
Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy
Neeraj Narwal
Nitin Panwar
Prathamesh Vele
Prathap S.
Praveen Jaron Siddi
Raj Kumar
Rakesh
Rakesh Gowda
Rohan Rajendra Uke
Sanjay R. Gowda
Sanket Raju Mane
Saurabh Raut
Sonu
Sushil Gulia
V. Ajith Kumar
Vinay
All Rounders
Aadesh Ramchandra Gurav
Akash Prasher
Amit Kumar
Arjun Singh Choudhary
Imran Khan
Karambir Singh
Manoj Gowda K.
Nitin Panwar
Omkar Rajaram More
Sachin Narwal
Saurabh Ravindra Kulkarni
Sourabh Tanaji Patil
Surendra Arjun Kadalage
Defenders
Ajay Kumar
Aman
Himanshu
Karamvir
Sanamdeep
Sonu Gahlawat
Anil
Manish
Mayur Kailash Bomankanti
Satywan
Subhash Narwal
Sunny Ajit Hodage
Akshay Choudhary
Mahendra Choudhary
Pratik Patil
Rohit Kumar
Akash
Amritpreet Singh
Ganesh Nana Bagul
Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji
Kamu Khan
M. Abhishek
M. Lakkyram
Maninder Singh
Manoj
Mohit
Mohit Sehrawat
Narender
Pavan T.R.
Prince
Rajeev Kumar
Sahil
