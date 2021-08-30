PKL Auction 2021: 3 most expensive foreign players from the auction

The second day of PKL Auction 2021 kicked off with 22 international stars getting picked from a list of over 40 players. The auction started pretty shockingly with some unanticipated surprises.

Franchises spent a decent amount of money on foreign players to add value to the teams and different styles of gameplay. All 12 franchises made smart purchases and got the minimum two foreigners in their squad.

Although we got to witness players from various countries like South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kenya, a whopping 13 players from Iran got picked in the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at the three foreign players who were the most expensive buys in PKL Auction 2021.

#3 Jang Kun Lee - Patna Pirates, ₹20.5 lakh (FBM)

Three-time champions Patna Pirates restored their faith in the 'Korean King' Jang Kun Lee as they exercised their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain his services for ₹20.5 lakh.

Jang Kun Lee was a valuable player for the Bengal Warriors in the initial six seasons of the PKL. He then moved to the Patna Pirates, where he raided alongside the 'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal. However, the 28-year-old didn't have a decent season with only 60 raid points for the Patna-based franchise.

Considering his under-par performances in the past, Jang Kun Lee was hardly predicted to be one of the top three buys in the auction. Still, the Patna Pirates made sure that their former player stayed with the team for PKL 8.

#2 Abozar Mohajermighani - Bengal Warriors, ₹30.5 lakh

Iranian right corner Abozar Mighani was the first player to go under the hammer on the second day of PKL Auction 2021. He stormed his way to the defending champions Bengal Warriors for ₹30.5 lakh, which was surprising.

Abozar Mighani has been a mainstay in the PKL since his debut for the Gujarat Giants in Season 5, where he became the fifth most successful defender with 65 tackle points. Mighani then moved to the Telugu Titans for the next two seasons, where he had a decent run with 95 tackle points in 39 matches and five High-5s.

The Bengal Warriors should be bolstered by Abozar Mighani's addition. The duo of him and Rinku Narwal will form a rock-solid corner pair for the team in the eighth edition of PKL.

#1 Mohammad Reza Shadloui Chianeh - Patna Pirates, ₹31 lakh

Mohammad Reza Shadloui Chianeh spurred a bidding war from the overseas list at PKL Auction 2021. Soon, his price shot through the roof when former champions Patna Pirates signed him for ₹31 lakh.

An unknown commodity who will be stepping on the big stage for the first time in the PKL, Mohammadreza Shadloui is an excellent all-rounder who has represented Iran at the Dubai Masters 2018. He plays in the left corner and is known for his waist holds and dives for the Iranian team.

Shadloui also played a vital role for the junior team where Iran clinched the trophy at the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships. It will be intriguing to see how the Patna Pirates use him in the upcoming eighth season of the PKL.

