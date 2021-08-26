PKL Auction 2021: 3 former Bengaluru Bulls players the franchise can look to re-sign

The Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most successful franchises in Pro Kabaddi League history. The Bulls won the championship in Season 6, while they had finished as runners-up in the second season of the competition.

Over the years, some big names have represented the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bulls have also unearthed some great talents in the last seven seasons.

Bengaluru Bulls have released quite a few impact players in the previous PKL seasons

However, the Bengaluru Bulls team management has committed a few errors as well by releasing some game-changers. Now at the PKL Auction 2021, the Bulls have an opportunity to re-sign some of their former star players.

In today's listicle, we will look at the three former Bengaluru Bulls players the franchise can look to re-sign.

#1 Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur scored 127 points in 15 matches for the Bengaluru Bulls in the inaugural PKL season

Former Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur has returned to the auction pool for the first time since Season 5. Thakur led the Chennai-based franchise in the previous few seasons. He produced some excellent performances in the raiding department, but the team could not achieve much success under Thakur's leadership.

Thus, Tamil Thalaivas team management has let go of Ajay Thakur ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. Many fans will remember that Thakur started his PKL career at the Bengaluru Bulls and was one of the team's leading raiders during the first two seasons.

Since the Bengaluru Bulls have decided against retaining Rohit Kumar, they can sign someone like Ajay Thakur to partner Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding attack. Thakur can bring some much-needed experience to the Bulls squad.

#2 Pardeep Narwal

STOP THE PRESS!



The 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal is set to make his way to the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction 👀



Tell us which colour the Dubki King will don in the upcoming season? 😉 pic.twitter.com/YAJw7BmFs1 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 21, 2021

Not many members of the kabaddi universe expected the Patna Pirates to release their 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal. However, the Patna-based franchise has done away with the ace raider. Narwal will go under the hammer on August 30, and if the Bengaluru Bulls go after him, they can form a dream combination of Pardeep and Pawan Sehrawat in the raiding unit.

Pardeep holds the record for the most raid points in PKL history, while Pawan was the most successful raider in the previous two seasons. If these two raiders are part of the same playing seven, the defenders of the opposition team will have sleepless nights before their match against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Like Ajay Thakur, Narwal started his PKL journey with the Bengaluru Bulls. He played six games for them and scored nine points in Season 2.

#3 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dharmaraj Cheralathan: 10 things you need to know about him https://t.co/p7TmLnCHn1 pic.twitter.com/bsdYHv4LTz — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 22, 2017

The Haryana Steelers have released their captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan ahead of PKL Auction 2021. Although he is not so young, Cheralathan is one of the best defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is one of the few defenders who can play at any position.

Cheralathan had been a part of the Bengaluru Bulls team for the first two seasons, where the ankle hold specialist scored 113 points for the Bulls in 31 games. Since he had decent numbers the previous season for the Steelers, the Bengaluru-based franchise would not mind welcoming Cheralathan back to their defense at the PKL Auction 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee