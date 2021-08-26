PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Gujarat Giants might target

The rechristened Gujarat Giants will look to start afresh after what was a dismal run in seson 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team management has decided to let go of quite a few big names and will be looking to rope in some quality players ahead of the next edition.

An under-par performance has prompted them to completely refashion their raiding department, releasing the likes of Sachin Tanwar, More GB, Sonu Jaglan and Rohit Gulia ahead of the PKL Auction 2021.

However, their defense will be as strong as ever, with the Gujarat franchise having retained the dangerous duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. With a well-settled defense, the Gujarat Giants are expected to go all out and pick some of the best raiders that will be on offer at the PKL Auction 2021. Here's a look at three players who might turn up for the Gujarat Giants next edition.

#3 Sunil

Sunil Kumar had a terrific campagin for Haryana Steelers and might fetch a good bid at PKL Auction 2021.

Right corner defender Sunil has had quite a decent couple of seasons with the Haryana Steelers. The defender was retained by the franchise ahead of the season 7 auction but has been released this time around.

The defender finished fourteenth on the list for most tackle points in the previous season with 55 points to his name. Sunil had a good outing in season 6 as well, and with his abilities increasing over time, the Gujarat Giants might just snap him up.

Not many franchises will probably go after Sunil, which would make him a valuable addition for the Giants without burning too much of a hole in their pocket. With a bright future ahead, Sunil could certainly thrive in the Gujarat Giants set-up.

#2 Rohit Kumar

Despite having a poor season, Rohit Kumar will be a hot property at the PKL Auction 2021.

The Bengaluru Bulls released their skipper ahead of PKL Auction 2021, a move which was prompted by a poor run in season 7. The star raider managed to score only 94 raid points, with Pawan Seharawat emerging as the leader in the raiding department.

However, we certainly cannot discount the fact that Rohit is a talented player and is due for a grand comeback this season. His inclusion in the Gujarat Giants side will give him the perfect platform to do so. With the Giants set to shop for someone to lead their side, Rohit Kumar will most likely be one of their targets at the PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal's release ahead of the PKL Auction 2021 was jaw-dropping.

Pardeep Narwal's name is sure to spark a bidding war in the auction room. The Dubki King has been released by the Patna Pirates and will go under the hammer ahead of season 7. Given his charisma and skills, acquiring Narwal's services won't come at a cheap price with a majority of the franchises willing to break their banks. However, the Giants might go after Narwal to not only lead the raiding department but also the team for season 8.

With the Giants' defense department well settled, it might not be surprising to see them go all out for arguably the best raider who will be on offer at the PKL Auction 2021.

Edited by S Chowdhury