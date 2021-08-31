The second day of PKL Auction 2021 was exciting to watch with overseas and Category 'A' players going under the hammer.

"Record-breaker" Pardeep Narwal grabbed the headlines and the former Patna Pirates star will now ply his trade for UP Yoddha in the eighth edition of the PKL. The team signed him for a whopping ₹1.65 crores, making Pardeep the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Moreover, Siddharth Desai once again joined the crorepati club for a second consecutive season after the Telugu Titans used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain his services for PKL 8 at ₹1.30 crores.

Some of the seasoned PKL players like Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rohit Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari were picked up as bargain buys in the PKL. However, some players went at a price higher than the expected one.

In this article, we take a look at the three players who were shockingly overpriced on Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021.

3 players who were shockingly overpaid on day 2 of PKL Auction 2021

#3 Rohit Gulia - ₹83 lakhs, Haryana Steelers

Former Gujarat Giants all-rounder Rohit Gulia ended up receiving a contract of ₹83 lakhs from the Haryana Steelers on Day 2 of the PKL Auction 2021. Surprisingly, the Indian Railways youngster fetched more cash than veteran all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda, who was sold to the Jaipur Pink Panthers for just ₹55 lakhs.

Rohit Gulia was Gujarat's go-to player in clinical situations, scoring quick points for the side being his main role. He used to sit on the sidelines until he was handed the captaincy role in the middle of PKL 7 after Sachin Tanwar couldn't lead the offensive front. Although he managed 142 total points for the side, he did not played to his full potential.

The Haryana Steelers made sure they didn't lose hold of the 22-year-old Gulia at auction, but it will remain a question of whether he can live up to the mark in the upcoming PKL 8.

#2 Sachin Tanwar - ₹84 lakhs, Patna Pirates

Ever since making his PKL debut in Season 5, Sachin Tanwar has proved to be a great buy for the Gujarat Giants as a top-notch raider. He has scored 433 raid points for the side with 16 Super-10s at an average of 6.87 for the side coached by Manpreet Singh.

The Patna Pirates lost their star raider Pardeep Narwal in the auction with the 'record-breaker' taking the highest amount by any player in the history of the PKL Auction. They were desperate to purchase a lead raider and a replacement for Pardeep in the raiding unit. Hence, Patna bid for Sachin Tanwar and bought him for a hefty amount of ₹84 lakhs on day 2.

However, with Sachin Tanwar's disappointing run in PKL 7, Patna Pirates may have risked big time by signing him as a replacement for Pardeep Narwal in their offense for PKL 8.

#1 Manjeet Dahiya - ₹92 lakhs, Tamil Thalaivas

The lanky raider Manjeet Dahiya made his debut with the Patna Pirates in PKL 6 and later on continued with the Puneri Paltan next season. The six-foot tall raider impressed everyone with his all-round ability, scoring 123 raid points and 28 tackle points for the Pune-based franchise.

The Services player was expected to earn a decent sum this year. However, his price went over the roof in a short period of time as Tamil Thalaivas raised the paddle at an enormous amount of ₹92 lakhs in the PKL Auction 2021. Surprisingly, Manjeet became the third-most-expensive buy in the auction, right behind Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai.

The pricetag could mean that Manjeet will be under the spotlight pretty much in every game and his every move will be scrutinized in PKL 8. Manjeet also hasn't played as a frontline raider in his career thus far. Hence, Tamil Thalaivas buying him for such a huge amount was shocking for everybody this year.

