PKL Auction 2021: 3 players who surprisingly went unsold on Day 2

The second day of PKL Auction 2021 saw the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ravinder Pahal, Shrikhant Jadhav and PO Surjeet Singh earn some big deals.

Some of the big names like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Abozar Mighani and Rohit Kumar did not earn the big bucks. Still, a few franchises showed interest in their services and signed them.

However, there were game-changers and experienced players who did not receive a single bid at PKL Auction 2021. In this listicle, we look at the three kabaddi stars who surprisingly went unsold at the PKL Auction 2021 yesterday.

1. Farhad Milaghardan - One of the top overseas names to be part of PKL Auction 2021

Farhad Milaghardan scored 78 points for the Telugu Titans in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League

Iran has become one of the powerhouses of kabaddi, and quite a few Iranian stars received contracts at PKL Auction 2021. However, Iranian all-rounder Farhad Milaghardan went unsold. He has been part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the fifth season.

So far in his PKL career, Milaghardan has played 62 matches, scoring 153 points. He has one Super 10 and High 5 to his name. Although he has experience under his belt, the teams preferred some inexperienced overseas stars above him.

With the rule of having a minimum of two overseas players in every Pro Kabaddi League squad this year, many fans expected Farhad to earn a contract. But the same did not happen.

2. Manjeet Chhillar - One of the most experienced players in PKL history

Manjeet Chhillar went unsold on Day 2 of PKL Auction 2021

One of the greatest all-rounders in kabaddi history, Manjeet Chhillar, was part of the 'B' category of all-rounders at PKL Auction 2021. Although quite a few teams need an experienced player like Manjeet, none of the franchises raised the peddle for him.

Chhillar will likely return to auction on Day 3. It should not be a surprise if the former Bengaluru Bulls captain earns a contract from one of the 12 teams at PKL Auction 2021.

3. Ran Singh - The Block Specialist

Ran Singh is one of the mightiest defenders to have played in the Pro Kabaddi League

Former Tamil Thalaivas all-rounder Ran Singh entered PKL Auction 2021 in the 'B' category of all-rounders. However, just like Manjeet Chhillar, Ran went unsold. It was a little surprising to see no team bid for him because he is a game-changer.

Ran has made a name for himself with his mighty blocks in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is one of the few players who can play at the corner position and also score points in the raiding unit. So far in his career, Ran has played 120 matches, scoring 335 points.

He is yet to record a Super 10, but Ran has scored four Super Raids. Also, he has four High 5s to his name in the defense. It will be interesting to see if Ran Singh gets a contract on Day 3.

