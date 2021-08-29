PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Telugu Titans might target

The Telugu Titans had a torrid run in Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), finishing 11th with just six wins from 22 fixtures. Not surprisingly then, they retained just one Elite Player - Rakesh Gowda.

They have put their trust in youngsters, retaining Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish among their Young Players. From the Existing New Young Players bracket, the contracts of Manish, Akash Choudhary and Aakash Dattu Arsul have also been renewed.

Telugu Titans will have plenty of shopping to do at PKL Auction 2021

The Hyderabad-based franchise has one of the largest purses going into the PKL Auction 2021. Notable releases from the franchise include Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mohajermighani.

Over the years, the Titans have followed a template of building their side around a star raider. For the first six seasons, it was Rahul Chaudhari while in the seventh edition, they spent ₹1.45 crore to acquire the services of Siddharth Desai.

Quite a few surprises ahead of the #ProKabaddi auction later this month - Pardeep Narwal, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Tomar among the big guns released.



A LOT of money will be spent at the #PKL auctions. #PKLRetainedPlayers — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) August 20, 2021

With plenty of cash to splurge, expect the Titans to go all out at PKL Auction 2021 and acquire some of the biggest names that will be on offer. Here's a look at three players who the Titans might target:

#3 Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull will be a hot property at PKL Auction 2021.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull was in top form in Season 6, and quickly became one of the mainstays of the Jaipur Pink Panthers side. The corner defender has finished in the top five for the most tackle points in both Season 6 and 7, a fact that speaks volumes about his immense talent.

The Haryana native has a variety of skills under his belt, with the diving thigh hold being his go-to move. The 25-year-old will attract plenty of bids at PKL Auction 2021. With impressive stats under his belt, he might just receive a winning bid from the Titans.

#2 Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal might be the highest-paid player at PKL Auction 2021.

Pardeep Narwal will potentially be the most sought-after player at the PKL Auction 2021, as the Dubki King has not been retained by Patna Pirates.

Narwal changed the complexion of numerous games and single-handedly carried his team over the line on multiple occasions. With the Titans requiring a raider around whom they could build a side, Narwal might be at the top of their auction wishlist.

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Hooda played for the Telugu Titans in PKL 1 and PKL 2

Indian National Kabaddi Team skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has been sensational in recent editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was the most successful all-rounder in both Seasons 6 and 7. However, following the Pink Panthers' failure to qualify for the playoffs in both seasons, team management decided to release him.

The all-rounder was recently seen plying his trade for Rajasthan in the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship and finished as the third-highest raid points scorer in the tournament.

With ample experience, Hooda will be in great demand at the PKL Auction 2021. He might just get snapped up by Telugu Titans, for whom Hooda had previously played in Seasons 1 and 2.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee