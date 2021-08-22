PKL Auction 2021: 3 star players who might go unsold

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to return after a hiatus of almost two years. However, prior to the eighth edition, the much-awaited PKL Auction 2021 will get underway on August 29 in Mumbai.

The 12 franchises have announced their retentions ahead of the 2021 season. Some have opted to revamp their sides while others have retained their core players from the previous season.

The PKL Auction 2021 will be a three-day mega event that will witness over 500 players going under the hammer. With some big names on the auction list, avid fans and pundits will be eager to see how the teams shape up after the PKL Auction 2021.

With this being the eighth year since the inception of the Pro Kabaddi League, the players who were stalwarts in the initial seasons have understandably lost some of their sheen. With age catching up to them and a string of poor performances under their belt in the previous edition, some star players might not find a buyer come the PKL Auction 2021.

On that note, let's take a look at three such juggernauts who might not find any takers this season:

3) Shabeer Bappu

Shabeer Bappu might not find any bidders in PKL Auction 2021.

Shabeer Bappu is one of the most prolific raiders in PKL history. He played an integral role in U Mumba's title-winning campaign in Season 2, turning the tide in favor of the Mumbai outfit with a super raid in the second half of the final.

However, Bappu's form has been far from impressive in recent editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. In Season 6, the veteran raider could manage only seven raid points while in Season 7, Bappu aggregated 22 raid points from 14 games.

The Tamil Thalaivas were the only bidders for Bappu in the Season 7 auction and bought him for his base price of INR 10 lakh. Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old was released by the Thalaivas ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. With his form dwindling, Bappu's name might not attract many bids from the teams.

2) Dharmaraj Cheralathan

The veteran defender will find it hard to attract any bids in PKL Auction 2021. (Image Courtesy: HaryanaSteelers.com)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan is one of the most experienced defenders in PKL history. The Haryana Steelers splurged INR 38.5 lakh on acquiring his services for the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Cheralathan was appointed as the Steelers skipper and he led them to the Second Eliminator, where they were defeated by U Mumba. The Thiruchanampondi native had quite an under-par campaign, managing 43 tackle points at a strike rate of a touch over 46 per cent.

The versatile defender completed 46 years in 2021 and, considering the length of the PKL season, there will certainly be concerns surrounding his fitness. Age just might have caught up with Cheralathan after all and he may well struggle to find any takers at the PKL Auction 2021.

1) Manjeet Chhillar

Manjeet Chhillar's poor run in Season 7 might see him go unsold in PKL Auction 2021.

Manjeet Chhillar is considered one of the towering legends of the game. The Most Valuable Player of Season 2 was an absolute powerhouse during the initial seasons of the tournament. He led his side to the final in that campaign as well.

Chhillar is one of only two players in PKL history to have earned both raid points and tackle points in excess of 200. However, the pro all-rounder has faced his fair share of challenges lately. His form has been on the decline, with the 35-year-old managing just four raid points and 37 tackle points over the course of Season 7.

The One Man Army no longer produces the same fear in the hearts of his opponents' minds as it once used to. Unlike previous occasions, the Thailavas have decided against retaining him ahead of the auction. Chhillar's name might not spark much interest from any of the teams this season.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee