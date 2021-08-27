PKL Auction 2021: 3 teams that might target Siddharth Desai

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai is set to make his way into PKL Auction 2021, scheduled to be held from August 29-31 in Mumbai. His former team, the Telugu Titans, decided to release their talismanic raider ahead of the eighth edition.

Siddharth Desai wreaked havoc during his debut stint with U Mumba in PKL 6. He announced his arrival in style, scoring 15 raid points in his debut match. The Maharashtra-based raider went on to become the fastest player to notch up 50, 100, and 200 raid points in history. His exceptional performance resulted in him bagging the 'Best Debutant of Season 6' award.

PKL Matches- 43

Total Points - 441

Super 10s- 22



Just Baahubali things 💪



Which team will take home this grand raider in the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction? 😲 pic.twitter.com/NT9cYZc4zk — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 24, 2021

Siddharth Desai's raw strength and agility landed him a contract with Telugu Titans as the most expensive player of PKL 7 at INR 1.45 crore. He justified his price tag with 217 raid points and 10 Super-10s, finishing as the fourth-best raider in the seventh edition. Desai also became the joint-fastest (with Naveen Kumar) to reach 300 & 400 raid points in history.

Given the youngster's dominant showing in just two PKL seasons, there's a lot of hype surrounding which team will sign him up for PKL 8. He could get a big paycheck this season as well.

In this article, we take a look at three teams that could sign Siddharth Desai at the PKL Auction 2021.

#3 Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants could target Siddharth Desai to add depth in their raiding unit.

The Gujarat Giants have been sensational to watch ever since making their debut in the PKL in Season 5. Coached by Manpreet Singh, the two-time runners-up have established themselves as a breeding ground for youngsters in the PKL.

However, the team has relied upon its defense more than its offense in the past three editions. In PKL 7, the team lacked a formidable raider due to Sachin Tanwar's injury. Although Rohit Gulia led the charge for the Giants, it was not enough for them to proceed to the playoffs as the team finished in ninth position.

Adding Siddharth Desai to their unit would bolster the raiding department, as he is a young raider who has stepped up on the big stage in a short span of time. Gujarat Giants look to start afresh after a disappointing run at PKL 7, and the team could therefore go all out to acquire Desai's services at the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates might want to sign Siddharth Desai for a new beginning.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are the most successful side in PKL history. Pardeep Narwal, who single-handedly scored more than 1,000 raid points for the franchise, was their poster boy in the past five seasons, contributing over 42.44% of the team's raid points in history.

However, the team has failed to qualify for the playoffs in the past two seasons, compelling the franchise to release Pardeep ahead of PKL Auction 2021. It seems that the team is searching for a new frontline raider who could be the perfect replacement for Pardeep.

A match-winner who can change the complexion of a game on any given day, Siddharth Desai is a sensational raider who can be a powerhouse in the offense. He can push through the defense with his brute strength and can escape with his height.

Perhaps Siddharth Desai could become the new face of the Patna Pirates as there's every chance that they could break the bank to sign the talismanic raider for PKL 8.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Siddharth Desai can change Jaipur Pink Panthers' fortunes in PKL 8.

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise, Jaipur Pink Panthers, has tasted success in the PKL only once, which was in the inaugural season. Since then, the team has seen many ups and downs with no one to lead as a dominant raider in their line-up.

The Panthers had immense confidence in Deepak Niwas Hooda in Seasons 6 & 7. However, the team failed to qualify in both seasons as the Pink Panthers finished in 10th position in the most raid points tally. Jaipur desperately need a raider who can single-handedly score raid points at a consistent pace.

This is where Siddharth Desai fits perfectly into the scheme of things, as the talismanic raider has proven to be threatening against the opposition's defense for two seasons now. The Pink Panthers will likely go berserk to acquire Siddharth at the auction as they look to rekindle their glory.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee