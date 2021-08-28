PKL Auction 2021: 3 teams that might target Vishal Bhardwaj

Flamboyant left corner Vishal Bhardwaj will go under the hammer at the upcoming PKL Auction 2021, as the Telugu Titans parted ways with their star defender ahead of PKL 8. The auction for the mega event is right around the corner as it takes place in Mumbai from 29th to 31st August.

Vishal made his PKL debut with the Telugu Titans in the fourth edition and has been a prominent left corner since then. Although he didn't get enough opportunities that season, it was in PKL 5 when he had a breakthrough campaign for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

The Himachal Pradesh-born defender notched up 71 tackle points in 22 matches at an average of 3.09, finishing in third position in the PKL most tackle points tally. Vishal continued his heroics with 60 and 62 tackle points in Seasons 6 and 7, respectively.

Vishal Bhardwaj is just a point shy of the 200-tackle point mark in the PKL with 15 High-5s to his name thus far. Moreover, Bhardwaj is the only defender in the PKL to score more than 60 tackle points in three consecutive seasons.

The 22-year-old defender has been a standout player for the Telugu Titans, known for troubling the raiders with his ankle holds and body blocks. Perhaps the teams could shell out big bucks to sign him at the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

Let's have a look at the three teams that could sign Vishal Bhardwaj at the PKL 8 Auction -

#3 Haryana Steelers

Vishal Bhardwaj could replace Dharmaraj Cheralathan for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers had a decent season in PKL 7, where the team managed to qualify into the playoffs under Dharmaraj Cheralathan's captaincy. The franchise performed well as a raiding unit but couldn't quite settle in defense because of inconsistent performances. The team got knocked out in the Second Eliminator against U Mumba.

Cheralathan had an under-par campaign as the 46-year-old could only score 43 tackle points in the seventh edition. Considering the length of the season is three months, his age and fitness levels could be questionable. Perhaps they can consider Vishal Bhardwaj as his replacement in the left corner.

Vishal Bhardwaj can steer the ship for Haryana Steelers, as the left corner is well-known for his ability to control the defense and inflict tackles on the opposition. This proves how it might be a perfect opportunity for the Haryana Steelers to sign him at PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan needs a dependable defender in their unit.

Puneri Paltan have never won a trophy in the seven editions of the PKL. Their inability to deliver under crunch situations and lack of coordination has affected the team severely in the past.

Despite Anup Kumar essaying the role of the head coach and big names like PO Surjeet Singh, Nitin Tomar, and Girish Ernak being a part of the PKL 7 squad, the team failed miserably & ended in 10th place on the PKl 7 points table.

Another glaring issue was the form of the defenders, particularly in their left corner, Girish Ernak, who could only manage 34 tackle points in 17 fixtures. As Paltan have parted ways with the Maharashtrian defender, Vishal Bhardwaj could be a perfect replacement for Ernak.

Vishal Bhardwaj's ability to compose the defense and initiate brilliant super tackles is what makes him a threat to the opposition. He could also lead Puneri Paltan as their new captain, which he has done in the past with the Telugu Titans in PKL 6.

#1 Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C. might go for Vishal Bhardwaj as a leader for their defensive unit.

Despite having the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, and Vishal Mane in their defensive unit, PKL 7's runners-up Dabang Delhi K.C. had the second-lowest tackle points (222) out of all 12 franchises in the last edition.

Delhi was more reliant upon Naveen Kumar's offensive strategy, but their defense somewhat couldn't coordinate=, which was the prime reason they failed to cross the winning line in PKL 7.

It has forced the franchise to release both of their senior corner players ahead of PKL Auction 2021, as the team's management is looking to add young defenders who can step up on any given day.

Vishal Bhardwaj is young and is known for scoring tackle points consistently. Dabang Delhi could splurge an enormous amount to sign the left corner as he could play a vital role for the franchise in winning the title this year.

