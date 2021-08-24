PKL Auction 2021: 3 teams that might target Deepak Niwas Hooda

The Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) finest all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda is set to make his way to the upcoming PKL Auction 2021, to be held from August 29-31. His former team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, opted to release their skipper ahead of the eighth season.

A household name in the PKL since its inception, Deepak Niwas Hooda has established himself as one of the most consistent performers year after year. The 27-year-old has proven himself under clinical situations as the top do-or-die raider (166) in the league's history, whose rise has been instrumental to the success of every team that he has played for.

Deepak began his career with the Telugu Titans as the second-most expensive player in the inaugural season. After two seasons in the yellow jersey, he went on to play for Puneri Paltan in Seasons 3, 4, and 5 before Jaipur Pink Panthers signed him for the next two editions.

With 856 raid points and 31 Super 10s, Deepak Niwas Hooda has the third-most raid points in the league's history. The Haryana-based player has also shown his capability in the defensive department, as a left cover with 87 tackle points and four High 5s.

Deepak holds the record for being the best all-rounder for all three franchises that he has represented in the PKL. With such great numbers and immense experience under his belt, he stands to earn a fat sum in the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

Let's have a look at the three teams that could sign Deepak Niwas Hooda from the PKL 8 Auction:

#3 Patna Pirates

Deepak Hooda might get Patna Pirates back to winning ways.

The Patna Pirates have been the most successful side in the league's history, with three consecutive title victories in Seasons 3, 4, and 5. The team was helmed by the sensational Pardeep Narwal, who single-handedly led the offensive unit with over 1,000 raid points for the franchise.

However, the past two seasons have seen the downfall of the Patna Pirates due to the team's overdependence on Pardeep. The lack of total team effort and poor displays from the rest of the squad caused them to crash out of the playoffs early last year.

Surprisingly, Patna Pirates have released Pardeep for PKL 8 as they look to regain their dominance in the competition once again. With team management seeking a new face for the franchise, it could mean a likely bid for Deepak Niwas Hooda during the auction.

Deepak's presence in the Patna Pirates could work wonders as the owners might look to balance the team's raiding and defensive units under their new leader. His gamut of experience and strategizing capabilities would help the newcomers in showcasing their talent under his captaincy. Meanwhile, Deepak, a match-winner on his own, can lead the team up front under critical situations.

Hence, it is likely that the Patna Pirates could go all in to sign Deepak Niwas Hooda in the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

#2 U.P. Yoddha

UP Yoddha might pay a huge amount to sign Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Formed in 2017, U.P. Yoddha has always managed to book a playoff berth since Season 5 with a balanced offensive and defensive unit.

The team retained its defensive core ahead of PKL Auction 2021 with skipper Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Ashu Singh and a raider in Surender Gill. But they need a raider who can lead upfront and raid during critical situations, and this could be the perfect reason for them to sign Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Perhaps U.P. Yoddha could have Deepak Niwas Hooda be their frontline raider and build their raiding unit around him to bring depth to their offense. Deepak could also assist Nitesh Kumar with his tackles in the left cover position, and his combination with the right corner defender could come in handy for the team.

#1 Telugu Titans

Deepak Niwas Hooda played for Telugu Titans in Seasons 1 and 2.

The team where it all started for Deepak Niwas Hooda, Telugu Titans, are yet to clinch a title in the PKL. Their inability to perform under crucial situations has been a prime concern for the Hyderabad-based franchise in all seven seasons.

The team revolved around Rahul Chaudhari for the first six seasons, with regular changes in the captaincy position, but they never made it to the final. Last season, the Titans paid Siddharth Desai a whopping ₹1.45 crore, but the team ended up 11th in the points table with a lackluster supporting unit.

The Telugu Titans are in desperate need of a leader who can deliver during crunch situations and bring balance to the side with his experience. That would make Deepak Niwas Hooda an ideal player for the franchise, as he would be an efficient performer for a side that has struggled with consistency.

If Deepak Niwas Hooda rejoins the Telugu Titans during the PKL Auction 2021, the team could very well expect to contend for the title this season.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee