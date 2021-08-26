PKL Auction 2021: 5 teams that need a captain

PKL Auction 2021 is only three days away as the entire kabaddi universe is excited to see which franchise forms the strongest squad for Season 8. Quite a few big names have been retained ahead of PKL Auction 2021.

Franchises had an opportunity to keep their star players in the squad before the auction. While most franchises have retained their leadership options, a few teams have let go of their captains. Hence, they will have to hunt for a new leader at PKL Auction 2021.

Teams that will look for a new captain at PKL Auction 2021

In this listicle today, we will have a look at the five teams that are in need of a new captain ahead of the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League.

1. Dabang Delhi KC

PKL 2019 finalists Dabang Delhi KC have released their veteran defender Joginder Narwal. The Delhi-based franchise finished runners-up in 2019 under Narwal's leadership.

While Dabang Delhi KC have retained Naveen Kumar ahead of PKL Auction 2021, it is unlikely that the team management will give the team's reins to him. The youngster may come under pressure if given the responsibility to lead the side.

2. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Inaugural Pro Kabaddi League winners Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled a bit in the last few seasons. The Rajasthan-based franchise released their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda before PKL Auction 2021.

Defender Amit Hooda looks like a captaincy candidate among the retained players. However, Jaipur will probably try to sign a player who has the experience of leading a team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

3. Patna Pirates

Even Jang Kun Lee has been released by the Patna Pirates

3-time PKL champions Patna Pirates shocked the fans by releasing their captain and poster boy Pardeep Narwal. The 'Dubki King' had amassed over 300 points in the previous PKL season.

Although Narwal led his team from the front, he was not retained for the 2021 season. Patna will have to hunt for a new skipper at PKL Auction 2021 because their retained players do not seem to be captaincy candidates.

4. Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas formed a dream squad comprising Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu and Ran Singh in the previous season. Still, the Chennai-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Thalaivas ended in the last position, with only 37 points to their name from 22 matches. Hence, the team management has decided to retain only three names from the Existing New Young Players category before PKL Auction 2021. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Tamil Thalaivas splurge big on a new captain.

5. Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have let go of their star raider Siddharth Desai

Another team that failed to live up to expectations in PKL 2019 was the Telugu Titans. Despite having the likes of Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mohajermighani, Vishal Bhardwaj and C. Arun in the squad, the Titans finished 11th in the points table.

The Titans have retained six players ahead of PKL Auction 2021, but none of them have much experience of playing in the league. It will be exciting to see which player becomes the new skipper of the Telugu Titans.

Edited by S Chowdhury