PKL Auction 2021: Top 10 costliest players list from Pro Kabaddi auction history

PKL Auction 2021 will begin this Sunday with hundreds of kabaddi players going under the hammer. This year, the organizers have planned a three-day auction which will go on from August 29 to 31.

Kabaddi fans will be able to see the auction of the 'A' category players live on the Star Sports Network on August 30. Some big names like Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravinder Pahal have returned to the auction pool.

Most teams will target the aforementioned names at the PKL Auction 2021, and it won't be a surprise if one of the players mentioned above emerges as the most expensive player this season.

Speaking of most expensive players, the prices of kabaddi players have gone up significantly at the Pro Kabaddi League auction every year. At the first-ever PKL Auction, Rakesh Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda received the highest bids, worth ₹12.80 lakh each.

But in the last few seasons, quite a few players have become members of the 'Crorepati' club in the Pro Kabaddi League. Here we present to you the top 10 costliest players in PKL Auction history.

Most expensive players in PKL Auction history

1. Monu Goyat - 1.51 crore (Haryana Steelers, 2018)

2. Siddharth Sirish Desai – Rs 1.45 Crore (Telugu Titans, 2019)

3. Rahul Chaudhari - 1.29 crore (Telugu Titans, 2018)

4. Nitin Tomar – Rs 1.20 Crore (Puneri Paltan, 2019)

5. Deepak Hooda - 1.15 crore (Jaipur Pink Panthers, 2018)

6. Rishank Devadiga - 1.11 crore (UP Yoddha, 2018)

7. Fazel Atrachali - 1 crore (U Mumba, 2018)

8. Sandeep Narwal – Rs 89 Lakh (U Mumba, 2019)

9. Rohit Kumar - Rs 81 lakh (Bengaluru Bulls, 2017)

10. Mahender Singh - Rs 80 lakh (Bengaluru Bulls, 2019)

