PKL Auction 2021: Complete list of players bought by each team and full squads

The PKL Auction 2021 took place over three eventful days as all 12 franchises went all out to put together their squads for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

With some of the most talented players in the league available in the player pool, the teams were locked in an intense battle over the three days. Big names in PKL history like Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Niwas Hooda went under the hammer.

Pardeep Narwal created a new record by becoming the costliest player in PKL Auction history when UP Yoddha bagged him for a mammoth 1.65 crore.

We take a look at the entire list of players that have been bought by the 12 PKL franchises at PKL Auction 2021.

Bengal Warriors PKL Sesaon 8 Squad

Maninder Singh - Elite Retained Player

Rinku Narwal - Elite Retained Player

Mohammad Esmael Nabibaksh - Elite Retained Player

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Retained Young Player

Abozar Mohajer Mighani - ₹30.5 lakh

Sukesh Hegde - ₹30 lakh

Sumit Singh - ₹20 lakh

Manoj Gowda K - ₹10 lakh

Vijin Thangadurai - ₹10 lakh

Parveen - ₹10 lakh

Rohit Banne - ₹10 lakh

Rohit - ₹6 lakh

Rishank Devadiga - ₹20 lakh

Bengaluru Bulls PKL Season 8 Squad

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Elite Retained Player

Amit Sheoran - Elite Retained Player

Mohit Sehrawat - Existing New Young Player

Banty - Existing New Young Player

Saurabh Nandal - Existing New Young Player

Ziaur Rehman - ₹12.2 lakh

Dong Geon Lee - ₹12.5 lakh

Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali - ₹13 lakh

Mahender Singh - ₹50 lakh

Chandran Ranjit - ₹80 lakh

GB More - ₹25 lakh

Deepak Narwal - ₹26.50 lakh

Mayur Jagannath Kadam - ₹15 lakh

Ankit - ₹10 lakh

Vikas - ₹10 lakh

Dabang Delhi KC PKL Season 8 Squad

Naveen Kumar Goyat - Elite Retained Player

Vijay Malik - Elite Retained Player

Neeraj Narwal - Existing New Young Player

Sumit - Existing New Young Player

Balram - Existing New Young Player

Mohammad Malak - ₹10 lakh

Emad Sedaghat Nia - ₹10.2 lakh

Sandeep Narwal - ₹60 lakh

Joginder Singh Narwal - ₹20 Lakh

Jeeva Kumar - ₹44 Lakh

Ajay Thakur - ₹46 Lakh

Vikas - ₹6 Lakh

Manjeet Chillar - ₹20 Lakh

Sushant Sail - ₹10 Lakh

Gujarat Giants PKL Season 8 Squad

Parvesh Bhainswal - Elite Retained Player

Sunil Kumar - Elite Retained Player

Harmanjit Singh - Existing New Young Player

Ankit - Existing New Young Player

Sumit - Existing New Young Player

Soleman Pahlevani - ₹11.5 lakh

Hadi Oshtorak - ₹20 lakh

Ravinder Pahal - ₹74 lakh

Sonu - ₹20 lakh

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput - ₹15 lakh

Rathan K - ₹25 lakh

Maninder Singh - ₹10 lakh

Harshit Yadav - ₹6 lakh

Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹20 lakh

Pardeep Kumar - ₹10 lakh

Ajay Kumar - ₹10 lakh

Haryana Steelers PKL Season 8 Squad

Vikash Kandola - Elite Retained Player

Vinay - Existing New Young Player

Chand Singh - Existing New Young Player

Vikash Chillar - Existing New Young Player

Hamid Mirzaei Nader - ₹12.10 lakh

Mohammed Esmaeil Maghsoudlou - ₹13.2 lakh

Rohit Gulia - ₹83 lakh

Vikas Jaglan - ₹20 lakh

Ravi Kumar - ₹27.50 lakh

Surender Nada - ₹20 lakh

Rajesh Narwal - ₹10 lakh

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary - ₹55 lakh

Ajay Ghangas - ₹10 lakh

Rajesh Gurjar - ₹10 lakh

Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Season 8 Squad

Amit Hooda - Elite Retained Player

Vishal Lather - Elite Retained Player

Nitin Rawal - Retained Young Player

Sushil Gulia - Existing New Young Player

Sachin Narwal - Existing New Young Player

Pavan TR - Existing New Young Player

Elavarasan A - Existing New Young Player

Mohammad Amin Nosrati - ₹11 lakh

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - ₹10 lakh

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakh

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakh

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - ₹20 lakh

Naveen Bazzad - ₹22 lakh

Arjun Deshwal - ₹96 lakh

Amit Kharb - ₹20 lakh

Ashok - ₹10 lakh

Amit Nagar - ₹10 lakh

Shaul Kumar - ₹10 lakh

Patna Pirates PKL Season 8 Squad

Neeraj Kumar - Elite Retained Player

Monu - Elite Retained Player

Mohit - Existing New Young Player

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Existing New Young Player

Sahil Mann - Existing New Young Player

Jang Kun Lee - ₹20.50 lakh

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - ₹31 lakh

Prashant Kumar Rai - ₹55 lakh

Sachin Tanwar - ₹84 lakh

Sunil - ₹31.50 lakh

Sajin Chandrasekar - ₹10 lakh

Sandeep - ₹10 lakh

Shubham Shinde - ₹10 Lakh

Guman Singh - ₹18.5 lakh

Monu Goyat - ₹20 lakh

Puneri Paltan PKL Season 8 Squad

Pawan Kumar Kadian - Elite Retained Player

Hadi Tajik - Elite Retained Player

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Elite Retained Player

Pankaj Mohite - Existing New Young Player

Sanket Sawant - Existing New Young Player

Govind Gurjar - New Young Player Draft

Mohit Goyar - New Young Player Draft

Victor Onyango Obiero - ₹10 lakh

Vishal Bhardwaj - ₹60 lakh

Baldev Singh - ₹60 lakh

Rahul Chaudhari - ₹40 lakh

Nitin Tomar - ₹61 lakh

E Subhash - ₹10 lakh

Sombir - ₹34.5 lakh

Karmvir - ₹10 lakh

Vishwas S - ₹10 lakh

Abinesh Nadarajan - ₹6 lakh

Sourav Kumar - ₹6 lakh

Tamil Thalaivas PKL Season 8 Squad

Himashu - Existing New Young Player

M. Abisek - Existing New Young Player

Sagar - Existing New Young Player

Anwar Saheed Baba - ₹10 lakh

Mohammad Tuhin Tarafdar - ₹10 lakh

PO Surjeet Singh - ₹75 lakh

K Prapanjan - ₹71 lakh

Manjeet - ₹92 lakh

Sourabh Tanaji Patil - ₹15 lakh

Bhavani Rajput - ₹10 lakh

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar - ₹19.50 lakh

Sahil - ₹10 lakh

Athul MS - ₹30 lakh

Sagar B Krishna - ₹10 lakh

Santhapanaselvam - ₹10 Lakhs

Telugu Titans PKL Season 8 Squad

Rakesh Gowda - Elite Retained Player

Rajnish - Retained Young Player

Ankit Beniwal - Retained Young Player

Manish - Existing New Young Player

Akash Datta Arsul - Existing New Young Player

Akash Chouhdhary - Existing New Young Player

Prince - New Young Player Draft

Abe Tetsuro - ₹10 Lakh

Hyunsu Park - ₹10 Lakh

Surender Singh - ₹55 Lakh

Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹1.30 crore

Rohit Kumar - ₹36 Lakh

Sandeep Kandola - ₹59.50 Lakh

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi - ₹19.80 Lakh

Adarsh T - ₹10 Lakh

G Raju - ₹6 Lakh

Amit Chauhan - ₹6 Lakh

C Arun - ₹10 Lakh

U Mumba PKL Season 8 Squad

Fazel Atracheli - Elite Retained Player

Abhishek Singh - Elite Retained Player

Harendra Kumar - Elite Retained Player

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - Elite Retained Player

Navneet - Existing New Young Player

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari - ₹12.80 Lakhs

Ajith V Kumar - ₹25 Lakhs

Pankaj - ₹10 Lakh

Rinku - ₹32 Lakh

Sunil Siddhgavali - ₹10 Lakh

Ajeet - ₹10 Lakh

Jashandeep Singh - ₹10 Lakh

Rahul Rana - ₹10 Lakh

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - ₹10 Lakh

U.P. Yoddha PKL Season 8 Squad

Nitesh Kumar - Retained Young Player

Sumit Sangwan - Existing New Young Player

Surender Gill - Existing New Young Player

Ashu Singh - Existing New Young Player

Nitin Panwar - New Young Player Draft

Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali - ₹12 Lakhs

Mohammad Masud Karim - ₹10 Lakhs

Pardeep Narwal - ₹1.65 Crores

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹72 Lakhs

Gurdeep - ₹10 Lakhs

Gaurav Kumar - ₹10 Lakhs

Sahil - ₹10 Lakhs

Gulveer Singh - ₹10 Lakhs

Ankit - ₹10 Lakhs

Aashish Nagar - ₹10 Lakhs

