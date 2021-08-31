PKL Auction 2021: Full squads of all 12 teams after the auction

The third and the final day of PKL Auction 2021 ended on a memorable note. All the 12 franchises filled their squads with players from Categories B, C, and D and have built full-strength teams for a chance to win the trophy in the upcoming eighth edition of the PKL.

The inaugural day of the PKL Auction 2021 didn't witness much action as only four players from the New Young Players category got picked in the auction.

Day 2 kicked off with the overseas players' auction, where Iranian talent Mohammadreza Shadlou Chianeh got picked by the Patna Pirates for ₹31 lakhs.

Later in the evening, Pardeep Narwal became the highest-paid player in the history of PKL auctions after the U.P. Yoddha team splurged a whopping ₹1.65 crores to sign the 'Record-breaker' for the eighth season.

Also, the Telugu Titans snapped their star raider, Siddharth Desai, back by exercising the Final Bid Match (FBM) card at an amount of ₹1.30 crores.

On the final day, the Jaipur Pink Panthers shelled out ₹96 lakhs to former U Mumba raider Arjun Deshwal, making him the third-most-expensive buy of PKL Auction 2021.

Seasoned players like Deepak Niwas Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan), Ajay Thakur (Dabang Delhi KC), and Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans) didn't receive much attention from the franchises.

Meanwhile, veteran players like Vishal Mane, Mohit Chhillar, Nilesh Salunke, Ran Singh and Farhad Milagardhan ended up with no bidders and thus were left unsold.

In this article, we take a look at the full squads of all 12 teams after the conclusion of PKL Auction 2021.

Full squads of all 12 teams for PKL Season 8

Bengal Warriors

Players for PKL 8: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde (FBM), Sumit Singh, Manoj Gowda K., Vijin Thangadurai, Parveen, Rohit Banne, Darshan J., Sachin Vittala, Akash Pikalmunde, Rohit & Rishank Devadiga.

Bengaluru Bulls

Players for PKL 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Banty, Mohit Sehrawat, Ziaur Rahman, Dong Geon Lee, Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Mahender Singh (FBM), Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ankit & Vikas.

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Players for PKL 8: Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Balram, Sumit, Mohit, Mohammad Malak, Emad Sedaghatnia, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vikas, Manjeet Chhillar & Sushant Sail.

Gujarat Giants

Players for PKL 8: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Harmanjeet Singh, Sumit, Ankit, Soleiman Pahlevani, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder Pahal, Sonu Jaglan (FB, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rathan K, Maninder Singh, Harshit Yadav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Pardeep Kumar & Ajay Kumar.

Haryana Steelers

Players for PKL 8: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Vikas Chhillar, Chand Singh, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Rohit Gulia, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar (FBM), Surender Nada, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghangas & Rajesh Gurjar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Players for PKL 8: Amit Hooda, Vishal Lather, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Pavan TR, Sushil Gulia, Elavarasan A, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Mohammad Amin Nosrati, Deepak Niwas Hooda (FBM), Sandeep Dhull (FBM), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Naveen Bazzad, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Kharb, Ashok, Amit Nagar & Shaul Kumar.

Patna Pirates

Players for PKL 8: Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Sahil Mann, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Mohit, Jang Kun Lee (FBM), Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Narwal, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep, Shubham Shinde, Guman Singh & Monu Goyat.

Puneri Paltan

Players for PKL 8: Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Hadi Tajik, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyat, Victor Obiero, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar (FBM), E Subhash, Sombir, Karamvir, Vishwas S, Abinesh Nadarajan & Sourav Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas

Players for PKL 8: Sagar, Himanshu, M Abishek, Anwar Saheed Baba, Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder, PO Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Manjeet Dahiya, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sahil, Athul MS, Sagar B Krishna & Santhapanaselvam.

Telugu Titans

Players for PKL 8: Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Akash Dattu Arsul, Prince, Abe Tetsuro, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Siddharth Desai (FBM), Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Adarsh T, Galla Raju Reddy, Amit Chauhan & C. Arun.

U Mumba

Players for PKL 8: Abhishek Singh, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapare, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Navneet, Mohsen Maghsoudlujafari, Ajith V Kumar, Pankaj, Rinku, Sunil Giddhgavali, Ajeet, Jashandeep Singh, Rahul Rana & Ashish Kumar Sangwan.

UP Yoddha

Players for PKL 8: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Surinder Gill, Nitin Panwar, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Md. Masud Karim, Pardeep Narwal & Shrikant Jadhav (FBM), Gurdeep, Gaurav Kumar, Sahil, Gulveer Singh, Ankit & Aashish Nagar.

Edited by Rohit Mishra