PKL Auction 2023: 3 Most expensive buys for Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers are looking for redemption as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) enters its 10th season. Last year's campaign ended on a low note, with the team finishing in the seventh place. This meant they missed out on a playoff spot by only two points, adding to their frustration.

One of the most noticeable issues that plagued the Haryana Steelers last season was their inability to perform effectively under pressure and in nerve-racking situations. They found themselves in a position of strength on numerous occasions, only to give up their lead to the opposition and lose matches that were well within their grasp. This inconsistency proved costly and ultimately led to their demise.

Expand Tweet

However, as the new season begins, the Haryana Steelers are filled with optimism and determination thanks to their coach, Manpreet Singh. Manpreet has a strong track record, having led the Gujarat Giants to back-to-back finals in Seasons 5 and 6, emerging as the runner-ups. This time, he's aiming for nothing less than the coveted PKL trophy.

#3 Rahul Sethpal: 40 Lakhs

In their quest for redemption, the Haryana Steelers have added Rahul Sethpal to their defensive lineup. Sethpal, a right corner defender, made his presence felt in PKL 9 with an impressive tally of 16 tackle points. Notably, the majority of these points came while he was on the bench for U Mumba, demonstrating his ability to make an impact as a substitute.

Sethpal's role as a key defender for the Haryana Steelers will be critical in fortifying their defence. His previous season's performance suggests that he can be a dependable asset in critical game situations, providing stability and resilience to the team's defence.

Sethpal, on the other hand, must maintain his performance levels and contribute consistently throughout the upcoming PKL season. The Haryana Steelers are counting on him to thwart opposing raiders and provide much-needed defensive strength that they have lacked in the past.

#2 Chandran Ranjit: 62 Lakhs

Chandran Ranjit joins the Haryana Steelers with raiding experience, hoping to improve the team's offensive capabilities. While playing for the Gujarat Giants in the previous PKL season, he demonstrated his raiding prowess by amassing an impressive 95 raid points. Ranjit's ability to consistently secure raid points makes him a valuable asset for the Haryana Steelers.

Ranjit is expected to bolster the raiding department and complement the defensive strength that the team has built. Ranjit's agility, quick thinking, and ability to outmanoeuvre opposing defenders will be crucial to the Haryana Steelers' performance as one of the team's key raiders.

#1 Siddharth Desai: 1 Crore

The raiding department of the Haryana Steelers faces an intriguing challenge, primarily entrusted to Siddharth Desai. Desai has an impressive track record, having accumulated 142 raid points in 17 matches during the previous PKL season. His performances were notable despite the fact that his team, the Gujarat Giants, had a difficult season and finished in 12th place.

However, Sidd Desai's return to the game is clouded by uncertainty due to a previous injury that kept him out for an extended period of time. His form and fitness will be closely monitored as he returns to the pitch to lead the Haryana Steelers' raiding unit to victory.

Sidd Desai will be in charge of securing raid points and making sure the Haryana Steelers have a potent offensive front as one of the team's main raiders. In order for the team to succeed in its quest for redemption, his capacity to adjust to various game circumstances and maintain consistency in his performance will be crucial.