PKL Auction 2023: 3 Most expensive buys for Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan is prepared to turn the tables in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 after coming close to winning the championship against the Jaipur Pink Panthers last season.

During the auctions, they used a clever strategy to land game-changing talent that would propel the team to new heights. Three Indian players, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde, who are known for their raiding prowess, recently displayed their talent by helping India win the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games.

This served as the foundation for the Paltan's lineup, which has since been strengthened in an effort to bolster its championship aspirations.

#3 Ahmed Enamdar, Ishwar and Hardeep: 9 lakhs

The Paltans add three category C players to their defense. They paid a base price of Rs. 9 lakhs to sign Indian all-rounder Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar's brother, who is Puneri Paltan's star raider.

Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar is known for his defensive prowess and was a standout performer for Thane District Hampi Heroes in the KMP YKS, recording 46 tackle points playing as the right cover.

The Puneri Paltan continued to strengthen their defense by adding two more defenders to the Category C group. Ishwar and Hardeep were both acquired for the team's defensive strengths' base prices of Rs. 9 lakhs each on the auction's second day.

#2 Vahid Rezaeimehr: 16.60 lakhs

Iranian defender Vahid Rezaeimehr, who was signed for an alluring price of 16.60 lakhs, is another noteworthy addition to Puneri Paltan's roster. This exciting addition raises the possibility that Rezaeimehr will be crucial to enhancing the defense of the team. His presence offers a potential improvement that might strengthen Paltan's position on the mat.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh: 2.35 crore

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Puneri Paltan paid INR 2.35 crores for Iranian sensation Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. This historic deal not only made him the most expensive foreign player in the PKL, but it also marked a watershed moment in the league's history, breaking Fazel Atrachali's previous record.

Shadloui made his PKL debut in 2022 and quickly established himself as a defensive force, accumulating 89 tackle points. He distinguished himself with ten super tackles as a result of his aggressive defending style. The following season, despite a slow start, he finished with 84 tackle points and set a record for most tackles and super tackles in a single game against Dabang Delhi, scoring a whopping 18 tackle points.

With numerous franchises eager to acquire Shadloui's services, there was a fierce bidding war for his services. Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, and Gujarat Giants entered the contest. The stakes were eventually raised to over a crore after Gujarat Giants outbid the opposition. Puneri Paltan, however, remained unfazed and intervened at INR 1.14 crore.

The combined abilities of Iranian dynamo Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Reunion Inamdars' brothers, and the fortified Indian defensive duo, Ishwar and Hardeep, bode well for the Paltan. Puneri Paltan fans can expect a high-octane display of talent, strategy, and sportsmanship as PKL Season 10 unfolds.