PKL Auction 2023: Is a record-breaking bid on the cards?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has witnessed a staggering evolution in player valuations over its seasons. From humble beginnings in 2014, when Rakesh Kumar fetched ₹12.80 lakh for the inaugural season, to the record-breaking bid of ₹2.26 crore for Pawan Sehrawat in Season 9, the league has seen unprecedented growth.

In 2014, Rakesh Kumar set the benchmark at ₹12.80 lakh, marking the league's inception with a modest yet promising start. Player valuations continued their upward trajectory, with Mohit Chhillar becoming the first player to breach the ₹50 lakh mark, securing ₹53 lakhs with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 4.

The trend further intensified, reaching new heights in Season 5 when Nitin Tomar was acquired by U.P. Yoddhas for a staggering ₹93 lakhs, underscoring PKL's growing popularity and financial clout.

The momentum persisted, witnessing a consistent rise in bid prices and emphasizing the regular occurrence of high bids. A landmark year arrived in PKL Season 6 as Monu Goyat fetched ₹1.51 crore, setting a new record, crossing the crore mark.

PKL Season 8 marked a pivotal shift as Pardeep Narwal became the highest-paid player with ₹1.65 crore, reflecting players’ increasing marketability and intense bidding wars.

However, the zenith of Pro Kabaddi bids was reached when Pawan Sehrawat shattered all records with a bid of ₹2.26 crore, symbolizing the league's global appeal and the immense value attributed to outstanding talents. In the same year, Vikas Kandola was acquired by Bengaluru Bulls for 1.7 crores.

Can Mohammadreza Shadloui smash Pawan Kumar's ₹2.26 Crore PKL Record?

In the midst of the Pro Kabaddi League's competitive landscape, one player has loudly but steadily carved a niche for himself - Mohammadreza Shadloui. Trained meticulously by the Patna Pirates, this 22-year-old athlete from Iran has become a symbol of consistency and versatility in the league, intriguing pundits and fans alike.

Shadloui's story isn't one of flashy headlines or extravagant claims. Instead, it’s a tale woven in stats and substantial contributions on the mat.

In his debut season, he showcased his defensive abilities by securing an impressive 89 tackle points across 24 matches, earning 10 High 5s and the esteemed title of the league's best defender. His average tackle rate, a solid 3.96, underscored his effectiveness in countering opponents, playing a pivotal role in the Patna Pirates' good performance.

Season 9 witnessed Shadloui's quiet yet impactful presence, accumulating 84 tackle points in 20 matches, and establishing himself as the backbone of the Patna Pirates' defense.

He holds the record of scoring 16 tackle points in a game, with 8 super tackles which is pure magic. His unique trait lies not only in his exceptional defensive skills but also in his ability to raid proficiently, making him a valuable asset for any team in the PKL.

Moreover, Shadloui's international stints in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games 2023 further solidify the reasons why teams might break the bank for him. Even against a robust Indian defense, he consistently managed to secure super 10s, indicating his composure under pressure and adaptability to different game scenarios.

Comparisons become inevitable in the world of sports. While Fazel Atrachali, once a stalwart defender, has seen a dip in his prime form, he still fetched 1.38 crores last year. Pawan Kumar, a revered raider, faces competition from emerging talents. However, Shadloui stands in a league of his own. His exceptional form, both in defense and raiding, makes him a rare commodity in the PKL market.