PKL Flashback: Top 4 moments of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2017

2017 was the best season in PKL history

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has helped in changing the lives of many individuals. Before the league’s inception, hardly anyone knew about the Kabaddi stars of our country. But now thanks to this league, not only the Indian kabaddi players but also the overseas players have become household names in our country.

Mashal Sports, in collaboration with Star Sports India, initiated PKL as an IPL-style Kabaddi tournament, wherein eight city-based franchises battled in a two-month long tournament. Patna (Patna Pirates), Hyderabad (Telugu Titans), Mumbai (U Mumba), Pune (Puneri Paltan), Delhi (Dabang Delhi), Kolkata (Bengal Warriors), Bengaluru (Bengaluru Bulls), and Jaipur (Jaipur Pink Panthers) were the first eight cities to have their own PKL teams.

However, due to the league’s success, it expanded to a 12-team tournament after introducing teams from Ahmedabad (Gujarat Fortune Giants), Chennai (Tamil Thalaivas), Sonipat (Haryana Steelers) and Lucknow (UP Yoddha).

There were many surprising and unimaginable moments from VIVO PKL Season 5. So let's have a quick flashback and relive the best moments of PKL 2017.

#1 Pardeep Narwal's 8-pointer raid

Narwal uprooted the entire Haryana defence

It would be a sin to start without this at the top. Pardeep Narwal’s epic raid against Haryana Steelers could qualify as one of the greatest raids in PKL history, as the dubki king Pardeep Narwal inflicted an all-out on the 6-man defence against the 3rd best defensive team of PKL 2017.

Pardeep Narwal wiped out the entire defence of Haryana Steelers by his single raid. The Raid machine began by bending low, then he got a touch on two defenders, escaped a hip hold and an ankle hold before crossing the mid-line. He could touch all six defenders and was rewarded with 8 points (2 additional for all out) in his mighty raid.

