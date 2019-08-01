PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 44 // 01 Aug 2019, 22:03 IST

Gujarat Fortune Giants maintained their winning streak in PKL 2019

Two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants met Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi side in the only match of the penultimate day of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Both the teams had won all of their matches in the seventh season hence, the fans were highly excited for this game.

Gujarat Fortune Giants took an early lead in the match thanks to the bonus points that their raiders scored. However, Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit brought their team back in the contest as Dabang Delhi K.C. inflicted the first all out of the match. Gujarat tried to save the all out by using their Super Sub Abolfazl Maghsoudlou in the final raid, however, Delhi's defensive unit hunted him down.

Delhi took a 3-point lead heading into the 2nd half as it looked like they would maintain their unbeaten streak. Yet, Gujarat Fortune Giants nullified the lead with some quick raid points in the early stages of the second half. They soon reduced Delhi to three men with the scores levelled on 20-20.

More GB's heroics ensured that Gujarat picked five points inside a minute as he first took out Sombir in his raid, then tackled Chandran Ranjit in the defensive unit before completing the formalities by tagging last man standing Saeid Ghaffari in his raid.

Gujarat then consolidated that lead and ultimately, won the match by five points.

Here is the updated points table of PKL 2019 after match number 20 of VIVO PKL 2019 -

Dabang Delhi have reached at the helm of the standings

Despite losing the match, Dabang Delhi K.C. climbed to the top position of the points table as they picked up one point from this match. On the other hand, Gujarat's win has taken them to the second spot on the standings.

