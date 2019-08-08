PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after UP vs CHE and PAT vs HAR match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 08 Aug 2019, 00:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U.P. Yoddha failed to win the match despite having a 1-point lead heading into the 40th minute of the match

The Patliputra Sports Complex of Patna hosted two mind-blowing encounters of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on a double-header Wednesday. In the first match of the night, Tamil Thalaivas locked horns with U.P. Yoddha while the hosts Patna Pirates battled Haryana Steelers in the second game.

Talking about the first match of the night, Tamil Thalaivas kicked off the night on a positive note thanks to Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar. However, U.P. Yoddha's defensive unit combined with Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat to level scores. The Lucknow-based franchise inflicted the first all out of the match when Tamil Thalaivas' last man standing Shabeer Bappu failed to revive any of his partners.

The Thalaivas fought back in the second half and equalled the scores with an all out. U.P. Yoddha gained the lead in the 40th minute of the match courtesy of a fantastic Do-or-Die raid from Rishank Devadiga. Ajay Thakur went in for the final raid and tagged Nitesh Kumar as the game ended in a thrilling tie.

In the second match of the night, Haryana Steelers bulldozed the hosts, Patna Pirates in the first half of the game. Patna Pirates' captain, Pardeep Narwal crossed the 900 raid points milestone in this match however, even his 14 raid points could not save the day for Patna Pirates.

Here is the updated points table of PKL 2019 after the two matches of 7th August 2019.

PKL 2019 Points Table as on 7th August 2019

U.P. Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas earned three points each which helped them move up in the points table. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have leaped to the 8th spot with a dominating win over the Patna Pirates.