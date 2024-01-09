PKL Season 4 winner: Which team won Pro Kabaddi Season 4?

Patna Pirates finished as champions in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 4. This was their second consecutive title, with them becoming the first team in the history of the league to win two trophies.

Veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan captained the side in their title-winning run.

With this triumph, they became the only team in PKL history to successfully defend their title.

They registered an eight-point victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final, with the scorecard reading 37-29.

Pardeep Narwal put in an exceptional performance, bagging as many as 16 raid points. As a result, he was declared the raider of the match as well. Iranian Hadi Oshtorak was declared the defender of the match, scoring five tackle points.

It was also the first time that the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost a playoff match in PKL. It was also the first final that was contested by two former Pro Kabaddi champions.

The Pirates had a phenomenal run that season as they topped the points table at the end of the league stage. They managed to win ten out of their fourteen matches. Patna beat Puneri Paltan by a close margin of four points (37-33) in the first semi-final to make it to the title clash.

It was a season of pure dominance from the Patna Pirates as they were consistent throughout the tournament. Deservingly enough, they went on to win their second Pro Kabaddi trophy.

Patna Pirates' top players from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 4

Pardeep Narwal was the Patna Pirates' best player in the fourth edition of the PKL. He scored a total of 131 raid points from 16 matches at an average of 8.19 raid points per match. Pardeep scored five Super 10s in the season and ended the season as the second-best raider.

With 57 raid points from 15 games, Rajesh Mondal also put in a decent performance, supporting Pardeep in the raiding department. Iranian Kabaddi legend and Pro Kabaddi superstar Fazel Atrachali picked up 52 tackle points from 16 matches. He was also the best defender of the tournament.

Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan (39 tackle points from 14 matches) and Kuldeep Singh (34 tackle points from 15 matches) also made valuable contributions as the Pirates' defense had a successful season.