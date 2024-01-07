Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has produced some of the finest raiders Indian kabaddi has witnessed. Over the years, the sport has often come to be known as a raiders' game for the numerous amount of points scored and records shattered.

Right from the biggest superstars to the young emerging talent, PKL has seen the rise of several raiders, putting up consistent performances time and again.

That said, let us have a look at the top 10 raiders with the most raid points in the history of the league.

Top 10 raiders with most raid points in PKL history

10. Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers' sensation Arjun Deshwal has emerged as one of the best in the business. Having played 77 PKL matches, he has scored 761 raid points, taking the 10th spot in the list.

Arjun has an average of 9.88 raid points per game with a success rate of 49%. He also has 17 Super Raids and 41 Super 10s to his name. Moreover, he was also the best raider last season.

9. Vikash Kandola

Number nine on the list is the current Bengaluru Bulls raider, Vikash Kandola. Kandola has 778 raid points from 112 games with 24 Super Raids and 30 Super 10s, while averaging 6.95 raid points per match.

8. Ajay Thakur

Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur was last seen during the eighth edition of the PKL. Having played 120 matches, Ajay has 794 raid points to his name.

The senior pro has an average of 6.62 raid points per game, with 23 Super Raids and 29 Super 10s in his Pro Kabaddi career.

7. Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates' raider Sachin Tanwar is in brilliant form this season, having scored 89 raid points from 10 outings. Having played 116 Pro Kabaddi matches, he has piled on 870 raid points.

Sachin has picked up 13 Super Raids and 34 Super 10s in his career so far, with an average of 7.5 raid points per game.

6. Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi's star raider Naveen Kumar became the sixth player in the history of the league to cross the 1,000 raid-points mark. Having played 91 matches, the 'Naveen Express' has scored 1,005 raid points with an impressive average of 11.04 raid points per game.

With a success rate of 51%, he is one of the most feared raiders at the moment. Naveen played a crucial role in helping Dabang Delhi lift the trophy in season 8 as well. He has 63 Super 10s to his name.

5. Deepak Hooda

Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda has had a successful PKL career. Last seen in season 9 with the Bengal Warriors, he has 1,020 raid points from 157 matches.

Deepak Hooda has 23 Super Raids and 35 Super 10s in the history of the league. Unfortunately, he is not a part of any team this season.

4. Rahul Chaudhari

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari is still going strong, being one of the most experienced players in the league. He was the first player to score 500, 700, and 800 raid points in Pro Kabaddi.

Having played 154 games, he has scored 1,045 raid points, including 25 Super Raids and 42 Super 10s. Rahul also played a key role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' triumph last season.

3. Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat has been one of the finds of the PKL for Indian kabaddi. Being the most expensive player in the league, he is also among the most consistent raiders. Pawan emerged as the best raider for three consecutive seasons (6, 7, 8).

Sehrawat played a vital role in Bengaluru Bulls' title-winning run in Season 6 as well. 'Hi-Flyer' has amassed 1065 raid points from 113 games with 30 Super Raids and 55 Super 10s. Despite missing out on the previous season, he is still among the top three raiders in the history of the league.

2. Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh is the second-most successful raider in the history of the league. With an average of 10.08 per game, he has accumulated 1,320 raid points from 131 matches.

Maninder has 46 Super Raids and 68 Super 10s in his career. He was also instrumental in the Warriors' winning the league in Season 7.

1. Pardeep Narwal

'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal is the most successful raider in PKL history. He has had a staggering career, being an important part of the Patna Pirates team that won the title for three consecutive seasons (3,4,5).

The star raider has scored a massive 1,655 raid points from 164 matches. He has also picked up 75 Super Raids and 83 Super 10s. Moreover, he also finished as the best raider twice in the league (seasons 2 and 5).

(All stats are as of January 5, 2024)