PKL Season 6, Match 17: Titan's raiders fail as Bengal continue their winning streak

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
News
77   //    16 Oct 2018, 23:09 IST

Can Rahul Chaudhari get back into form in the Titans' upcoming match?
Can Rahul Chaudhari get back into form in the Titans' upcoming match?

The match was touted to be a tussle between Titan's attack and Bengal's defence, but the Titan's attack failed as they lost 25-30.

Telugu Titans' raiding attack, comprising the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunkhe, could just manage a measly 10 points.

The Titans' star raider, Rahul Chaudhari, could just manage 2 raid points from his 12 attempted raids as he consistently failed to figure out the Warriors' defence. Nilesh Salunkhe contributed with a total of 6 points, including 5 raid and 1 tackle point.

The defence of the Titans' was again in excellent form with their right corner, Abozar Mighani scoring yet another High-5 with 5 tackle points, and their captain Vishal Bhardwaj also did well to contribute with 4 tackle points. The Titans' defence combined well to score 13 points in total.

The Titans' attack looks solely dependent on the performance of Rahul Chaudhari and fails to look its menacing self when Rahul isn't in the best of his form. They need to drop the defender Farhad Rahimi, who hasn't contributed much and strengthen their attack by giving an opportunity to one of the young raiders - Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh or Rakshith.

Maninder Singh was the Perfect Raider of the Match with 11 points.
Maninder Singh was the Perfect Raider of the Match with 11 points.

The Warriors, on the other hand, came back strongly after trailing 10-13 at the half-time break.

Their comeback was led by their raiding spearhead, Maninder Singh who scored yet another Super-10 and got 11 raid points with 7 touch and 4 bonus points.

Other raiders weren't at their best with Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee managing just 2 raid points each.

The Warriors' defence, though not at their best, managed to score 7 tackle points, with Shrikant Tewthia contributing with 3 tackle points, their captain Surjeet Singh with 2, and Ran Singh with a solitary tackle point.

Ziaur Rahman, the Bangladeshi cover defender, again failed to contribute to the scoreline and should be replaced with Vijin Thangadurai, who has performed well in the past seasons.

The Warriors next take on the UP Yoddha on Saturday, the 20th at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, while the Telugu Titans will be next seen in action against Patna Pirates on Friday, the 19th in Pune.

Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
