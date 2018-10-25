PKL Season 6, Match 31: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues his glorious form to bend the Haryana Steelers into defeat

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was yet again the Perfect Raider of the Match with his 20 raid points.

Bengaluru Bulls move to the top of the Zone B standings with a comprehensive win against their Inter-zone opponents, the Haryana Steelers by 42-34.

The Haryana Steelers went into the second half of the match with a narrow lead of 15-13 but soon lost the plot courtesy the exceptional raiding by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, a significant contribution by Rohit Kumar, and a poor defensive performance by the Steelers on their part. The two all-outs inflicted by the Bulls on the Steelers in the second half further broke the Steelers' spirit.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was back into form, after a sub-par performance in the loss against the Puneri Paltan. He scored a whopping 20 raid points from his 20 attempted raids, and just had a solitary unsuccessful raid.

Rohit Kumar, the Bulls' captain, was back among the points with his contribution of the 8 raid points to his team's total. Kashiling Adake, the other senior raider in the team, took a back seat while giving Pawan his opportunities and just attempted 2 raids for his single raid point.

In a match full of superior raiding, the defence couldn't manage much, but still, the Bulls' defence contributed with 7 tackle points. Mahender Singh was the Bulls' top defender with 2 tackle points, while Ashish Sangwan, Jasmer Gulia, Sandeep and Kashiling Adake contributed with a point each.

Monu Goyat got his second Super-10 of the season.

The Steelers' raiders had a good day in the office, but it was their defence again that let them down.

Vikas Kandola and Monu Goyat were the picks of the Steelers' raiders with 14 and 11 raid points respectively. The other raider, Naveen, struggled and could contribute just a single point out of his 7 attempted raids.

The Steelers' defence gave their worst performance of the season, as they could manage a measly 4 tackle points. Mayur Shivtarkar was the top defender with 2 tackle points.

The Steelers' defensive failures have led them to their 6th defeat out of the 8 matches that they have played. It's high time that the coaches and team management figure out a way out of this defensive mess.

The Steelers would next play against the Patna Pirates on Sunday, 28th October while the Bulls will be next seen in action against the Pirates on the 31st October.