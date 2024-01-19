Predicting the 6 Pro Kabaddi teams which will qualify for PKL 2023 playoffs after Jaipur leg

Pro Kabaddi League season 10's Jaipur leg ended on Wednesday, January 17, with a match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers. The home team defeated the Steelers comfortably and ended their home leg with a 100% winning record.

The four wins helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers cement the top position in the PKL 2023 points table. They now have 58 points in their account after 14 matches. Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, and Bengal Warriors are the other teams present in the Top 6.

Judging by recent form and upcoming matches of all teams, we will try to predict the final top six teams of PKL 2023 that will feature in the Pro Kabaddi playoffs this season.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers should top the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are the hot favorites to win PKL 10 as well. The Pink Panthers started the season on a disappointing note, but they have bounced back well and have registered 10 wins in 14 matches so far.

Having touched 58 points already, it would not be a surprise if the Pink Panthers end with around 80 points in their kitty. They are likely to finish at the top of the standings.

#2 Puneri Paltan

Last season's runners-up Puneri Paltan also have a strong chance of finishing at the top of the points table. Pune recently lost their number one position to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two teams met in Jaipur, where the home side emerged victorious.

Pune's tally stands at 52 points from 12 matches. Looking at their incredible score difference of +156, Pune can finish in the Top 2 as well.

#3 Dabang Delhi KC

Former champions Dabang Delhi KC received a big blow when Naveen Kumar was ruled out of the competition. However, the Delhi-based franchise have performed exceptionally well under new captain Ashu Malik.

The Dabangs are third in the standings at the moment. They have earned 44 points from 13 matches. If they win a majority of their remaining games, they should make it to the playoffs comfortably.

#4 Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants started the season with a hat-trick of wins on home soil. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have recorded five wins and five losses in their last 10 matches, but they have the potential to win the trophy this season.

Captain Fazel Atrachali will expect his men to perform consistently in the remaining matches. Their latest win against Dabang Delhi KC shows that the Giants are serious contenders to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs.

#5 U Mumba

Many fans believe that U Mumba have one of the best raid attacks in the ongoing season. With Iranian raider Mohammadamir Zafardanesh troubling the opposition defenders regularly, the Mumbai-based franchise have achieved a lot of success this season.

U Mumba are seventh in the standings right now, with 36 points from 12 matches. The team has got what it takes to finish in the Top 6, and they should sneak into the playoffs by the end of the Pro Kabaddi league round.

#6 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls have blown hot and cold in PKL 10. Despite having experienced names like Surjeet Singh, Vikash Khandola, Saurabh Nandal and Aman Antil, the team finds itself in the ninth position.

The Bulls have earned 32 points from 13 matches. They will need to win at least eight of their remaining 11 games to remain firm contenders for a place in the playoffs. Expect coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat to bring the best out of his team and take the Bulls to the Pro Kabaddi playoffs once again.