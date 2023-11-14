Predicting the playing 7 for Bengal Warriors for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bengal Warriors won the Pro Kabaddi title in the seventh season and they have had a couple of dismal seasons after. The Warriors from Bengal finished 11th in the league standings during the previous season and had a dismal run in the PKL 9 as well.

The Warriors went for a complete squad overhaul ahead of the auctions and didn't retain even a single elite player. They only retained a few ENYPs (Existing New Young Players), including Suyon Baban Gaikar, Prashant Kumar, and Vaibhav Garje.

During auctions, they used FBM cards for Shubham Shinde and Maninder Singh. In addition to that, they also signed the likes of Nitin Rawal and Shrikant Jadhav.

They don't have any start defender in their squad and it would be interesting to see how their starting seven could shape up in the PKL 10.

Maninder Singh (Centre)

Maninder Singh once again will lead the Bengal Warriors' attack after the franchise used the FBM card for the star raider and signed him for INR 2.12 crore. He will be playing his sixth season with the Kolkata-based franchise.

Maninder Singh performed as usual during the last season as he returned with 240 points in 21 matches, including 14 Super 10s but he lacked support from the other raiders. He will have to lead the side from the front once again if Bengal Warriors want to have a better season.

Vaibhav Garje (Right Cover)

Vaibhav Garje is likely to play as the right cover for the Warriors in the PKL 10. He made a wonderful debut during the last season with 30 tackle points in 18 matches.

Subsequently, the franchise retained Vaibhav Garje for PKL 10 and he is going to be one of the vital defenders for the Bengal Warriors this season.

Nitin Rawal (Left Cover)

Experienced all-rounder Nitin Rawal is expected to play as the left-cover in Bengal Warriors' defence. The franchise spent INR 30 lakh to secure his services and he will be a key player for them given the experience he has.

Nitin Rawal had an underwhelming run with Haryana Steelers during the previous season as he could only score a total of 44 points in 22 matches, including 35 tackle and nine raid points.

Shrikant Jadhav (Right In)

Shrikant Jadhav is now a seasoned campaigner in the Pro Kabaddi League and he will play as the partner to Maninder Singh in the raiding department. Bengal Warriors secured his services after splurging INR 35.25 lakh in the auctions.

Shrikant Jadhav played for the Warriors during the last season and scored a total of 129 points in 21 matches. The franchise will expect a little bit more from the experienced raider.

Vishwas S (Left In)

In his PKL journey of two seasons, Vishwas S has been a benchwarmer for Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates. He played for Patna Pirates during the last season and scored seven points in four appearances.

Bengal Warriors signed the youngster for INR 13 lakh during the auctions and he might get a chance to play as the third raider. It would be a great opportunity for Vishwas S to shine brightly in the PKL 10.

Shubham Shinde (Right Corner)

Shubham Shinde had a solid last season with Bengal Warriors where he bagged 43 tackle points in 20 matches. It prompted the franchise to re-sign him as the Warriors used the FBM card by splashing out INR 32.25 lakh to sign Shubham Shinde.

The defender will play at the right corner for the Kolkata-based franchise and he will also be their leader in the defence. Meanwhile, the Warriors will need an even better performance from Shinde, otherwise, their campaign might get derailed.

Akshay Kumar (Left Corner)

Bengal Warriors don't have many options in the defence and Akshay Kumar is likely to play at the left corner during the PKL 10. The Warriors identified his potential and spent INR 13 lakh in the auction to sign him.

Akshay Kumar has played one season with Haryana Steelers in 2021 where he earned six points in seven appearances. The youngster is likely to play the whole season for the Warriors and he could make or break their campaign in the PKL 10.

Probable 7 for Bengal Warriors in PKL 2023

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shrikant Jadhav, Vishwas S, Shubham Shinde, and Akshay Kumar.