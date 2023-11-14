Predicting the playing 7 for Dabang Delhi for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi has emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League during the last few seasons. They reached the final in season seven and then went on to win the eighth season.

The Dabangs from Delhi qualified for the playoffs during the last season as well but they failed to reach the semifinals after losing the Eliminator 24-56 to Bengaluru Bulls.

The Delhi-based franchise has changed the core of the squad ahead of the new season as they are relying on youngsters. They retained their superstar raider Naveen Kumar ahead of the new season and some youngsters, including Manjeet, Ashish, Suraj, and Vijay.

Dabang Delhi went to the auctions with INR 3.12 crore in their purse and made some shrewd signings. They signed the likes of Meetu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, and Ashu Malik.

In this post, we will take a look at the best combination for the Dabangs that could play during the Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Naveen Kumar (Center)

Naveen is Dabang Delhi's most-prized asset and he has played an influential role in their rise in the last few seasons. As expected, the Delhi-based franchise retained him ahead of the new season.

The Naveen Express earned a whopping 254 raid points in 23 matches during the last season, including 16 Super 10's. He is expected to terrorize the defenses once again.

Balasaheb Jadhav (Right Cover)

For the last two seasons, Balasaheb Jadhav has warmed the bench for Puneri Paltan. He made only six appearances during the last season where he clinched three tackle points.

Balasaheb Jadhav is a powerful right cover and Dabang Delhi signed him for INR 13 lakh. He is likely to get regular game time with the Dabangs in the upcoming season.

Himmat Antil (Left Cover)

The season eight champions don't have many options at the left cover position and hence, they might have to play Himmat Antil there. The youngster has been signed as the New Young Player by the franchise.

Himmat is a quick-feet defender and has performed brilliantly in the domestic kabaddi circuit. He could be the dark horse for the Delhi-based franchise and is certainly one of the players to watch out for in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Meetu Sharma (Left In)

Meetu made his PKL debut with the Haryana Steelers in season eight. He played two seasons for the Steelers before being bought by Dabang Delhi for a whopping INR 93 lakh.

Meetu is likely to play as the third raider in the team. He scored 137 points in 20 matches for the Steelers during the last season and the Dabangs would hope him to produce such numbers for them as well.

Ashu Malik (Right In)

Ashu Malik began his PKL career with Dabang Delhi in the eighth season. He has been one of the main players in the team ever since. Ashu played as the second raider during the last season and scored 158 points in 23 matches.

The Dabangs from Delhi spent INR 96.25 lakh to re-sign the youngster in the auctions. Ashu Singh is expected to take some weight off of Naveen's shoulders in the raiding department.

Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Once touted as one of the most dangerous left corners in the Pro Kabaddi League, Vishal Bhardwaj hasn't been his usual best in the last couple of seasons. He scored 45 points in 19 matches for Telugu Titans during the previous season.

Dabang Delhi signed the experienced defender for INR 20 lakh in the auctions. Vishal Bhardwaj is likely to lead their defence and he will have to get back to his best if the Dabangs want to challenge for the title.

Sunil (Right Defender)

Sunil made his PKL debut with Haryana Steelers in season six but has been a vital cog for Patna Pirates in the last couple of seasons. Dabang Delhi snatched him in the auctions for INR 20 lakh.

Sunil had an underwhelming run last season with 41 tackle points in 22 matches. He will have to lift his game massively for the Dabangs to shore up their defense.

Probable 7 for Dabang Delhi in PKL 2023

Naveen Kumar, Balasaheb Jadhav, Himmat Antil, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sunil.