Predicting the playing 7 for Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants qualified for the finals in their first two Pro Kabaddi League seasons. However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise could not continue in the same vein in the next three seasons. They failed to make it to the playoffs in seasons seven and nine, while in season eight, they lost in the playoffs.

The Giants have formed a strong squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023 to win their maiden championship. Some big names like Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, and Rohit Gulia have joined the franchise.

Before the Giants take on the Telugu Titans in the season opener on December 2, here's a look at their probable playing seven.

Center - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya will be one of the main raiders for the Gujarat Giants team. The Giants raider earned 183 points in 19 matches of season nine. Playing his debut season, Dahiya recorded 11 Super 10s.

The team management should give him more chances to play this season. He will likely feature in the playing seven from the first game itself.

Left Cover - Arkam Shaikh

All-rounder Arkam Shaikh should be one of the two cover defenders in Gujarat's playing seven. Arkam played for the Giants last season as well, earning 40 points in 22 matches for the team.

Shaikh had a tackle success rate of 38%. He will aim to improve his performance and finish with a tackle success rate of close to 50%.

Right Cover - Sourav Gulia

Sourav Gulia earned 35 points in 16 matches for the Giants last season. He will likely form the cover defense pair of the Giants with Arkam Shaikh.

Shedding some more light on Gulia's PKL journey so far, he played for Patna Pirates in 2021/22, where he scored five points in three matches. With more PKL experience under his belt, Gulia can be a game-changer for the Giants this season.

Left In - Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh moved to the Gujarat Giants at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Nabibakhsh is an experienced all-rounder, who has won the trophy with Bengal Warriors and finished runners-up with Puneri Paltan.

Considering the impact that the Iranian all-rounder makes on his team's balance and performance, Nabibakhsh can be the 'X-factor' for the Gujarat-based franchise this season.

Right In - Rakesh Sungroya

Rakesh Sungroya has been a consistent performer for the Giants in the last two Pro Kabaddi League seasons. Sungroya finished with more than 100 points each in both editions of the PKL.

The star raider will aim to up his game a bit more this season and cross the 150-point mark. Sungroya will have the support of Parteek Dahiya and Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the raid attack.

Left Corner - Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants bolstered their defense for PKL 2023 by roping in the 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali. The Iranian captain owns the record for the most tackle points by a defender in Pro Kabaddi League.

Atrachali led Puneri Paltan to their maiden Pro Kabaddi League final last season. The Giants should name him as their new captain.

Right Corner - Sombir Gulia

Another former Puneri Paltan defender who will don the Gujarat Giants jersey in PKL 10 is Sombir Gulia. The right corner defender earned 61 points in season eight and 35 points in season nine for the Pune-based franchise.

Gulia has a decent amount of PKL experience under his belt. Having played with Fazel Atrachali in the past, Gulia can prove to be an impact player for the Gujarat Giants.

Probable 7 of Gujarat Giants for PKL 2023

Parteek Dahiya, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sungroya, Fazel Atrachali and Sombir Gulia.